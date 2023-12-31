KC gym ringing in 2024 with challenge to help people reach fitness goals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2024 is right around the corner and the trainers at Orange Theory Fitness are helping the community reach their goals with an eight week transformation challenge.

“Each week, we’re going to have a different focus. So, week one might be focused on nutrition. We’re also going to focus on hydration,” Head Coach at Orange Theory Fitness Brookside, Emma Madison said. “We might give them a certain amount of ounces of water that they should drink a day depending on how much they weigh. We also might focus on sleep.”

Participants will compete three of the full-body style workout classes for at least six of the eight weeks and can choose to either lose fat or build muscle.

“I’m a mom, I’m also a nurse, so my job is very physical and literally every single week that I’ve been doing Orange Theory, which now I think is like four years weekly, I just feel stronger,” Orange Theory Fitness member Brittni Walton said.

Walton says the physical changes are a bonus, but has found the community and accountability have been game changers throughout her journey.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with my physical appearance,” Walton said. “Super pumped about that, but Emma, the team here makes me feel so strong.”

Madison says whether you’re in a fitness rut or looking to take your routine to the next level, anyone looking to better themselves in 2024 can benefit from the challenge.

“You’re not just joining a gym. You’re joining a community. Coming out of this challenge, they’ll be able to find new friends, find new people to rely on, and make different connections with coaches here,” Madison said.” So, this is just a starting point to really what happens outside their life as well.”

The challenge starts on January 22. Click here for more information on how to sign-up.

