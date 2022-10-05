KC man charged with allegedly killing his cousin in Independence apartment

A Kansas City man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin last weekend in an Independence apartment, police said.

Jordan Huff, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old James P. Robertson, Jr. on Saturday, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman with the Independence Police Department.

When officers arrived around 9:30 p.m to the 3900 block of Redwood Drive, they found Robertson dead inside the apartment, police said.

Huff had allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.