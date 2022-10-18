KC man charged in deadly sword attack on brother after fight over oven being shut off

A 38-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his younger brother who was found on the front porch of the family’s Kansas City home with a sword in his chest, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors have charged Aaron K. Winn with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his brother, 32-year-old Karl Winn.

According to court documents, the killing occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the family’s home at in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue.

A witness told police that he had arrived at the house about 4:30 to complete a work order. The witness spoke with Karl Winn and got permission to go into the backyard to complete the work. As he walked towards the back of the home, he heard screaming coming from the porch.

When he went to check out what was happening, he saw two women outside the home, pointing towards the porch where the victim was with a sword through his chest. By the time police arrived, Karl Winn was dead, according to court documents.

Responding officers found Aaron Winn inside a bedroom and he was taken into custody. As he was being escorted out of the house, he told police the sword belonged to his brother and that he had committed suicide. Police originally labeled his death as suspicious.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of Karl Winn’s death was “multiple sharp force injuries” and ruled it a homicide, according to court documents.

While being questioned by police, Winn told them that he had an argument with his brother earlier in the day about the oven being shut off while Winn was trying to cook a pizza. He told police he was upset over what he classified as his brother’s “evil” wrongdoing regarding the oven, according to court documents.

Winn played a Facebook video that was over 18 minutes long for detectives that allegedly showed him arguing with his brother and threatening him with a taser. The arcing of the electrical current was audible, according to court document.

In a second Facebook live post about 40 minutes later, Winn stated: “It’s hard to be non-violent man but mother (expletive) won’t let you. They want you to be violent. They want you to (expletives) up. That’s why I don’t like to fight. You going to die if I put my hands on you. My sons aint going to see me in the cage.”

Winn was being held on $750,000 bond.