KC man charged in fatal shooting of another man who was trying to buy car from him

A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Charles Bradham during an attempted robbery on June 1.

Andrew Young, 28, faces charges of second degree murder, first degree assault, attempted robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, the Jackson County Prosecutors Office said Friday.

Court documents say that Kansas City police were dispatched on June 1 to 4551 Colonial Terrace where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Bradham was pronounced dead on the scene, and the female victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with three gunshot wounds.

The surviving victim said that Bradham had been in contact with a man through Facebook multiple times during the day of the killing in regard to purchasing a car that the man was selling. Court documents said that the man arrived at their home, drank a beer, and told Bradham that the car had broken down.

Bradham and the man then left together before returning shortly after. Court documents say Bradham pulled out his wallet to give the other man gas money when the man pulled out a handgun and yelled to Bradham “Give me the money!”

The surviving victim said that the man shot her and then Bradham before fleeing the scene.

Court documents say a person who was working in a building near the area witnessed the incident. She administered first aid to the victims after the shooting happened and told her coworker to call 911.

After looking at six pictures of different men, the surviving victim pointed out the picture of Young as seeming familiar, but she could not be 100% certain it was him, court documents say.

After receiving a warrant, police found text messages and phone calls between Bradham and Young on each other’s phones.

Young told police that a man came to his address to buy the car, and that Young never went to the Stadium View Apartments or the Colonial Terrace Apartments and his DNA would not be in the home, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Young’s DNA was found on the beer bottle in the trashcan of the apartment.

Young has been previously charged and convicted of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle twice, second degree robbery, first degree property damage, second degree drug trafficking and resisting arrest.