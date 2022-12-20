KC man charged in killing after video captured him shooting man ready to fistfight

A 51-year-old Kansas City man was charged with murder after video allegedly captured him fatally shooting another man who had taken a boxing stance during an argument, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Francisco J. Enriquez in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts armed criminal action in the death of 58-year-old Curtis Henderson last week.

Henderson was found shot to death about 1 a.m. Wednesday on the front steps of a home in the 3600 block of Jefferson Street.

According to court documents, a witness told police that Enriquez and Henderson had been inside a home on Jefferson arguing. Enriquez allegedly made a threat toward the witness and Henderson told him to leave.

Enriquez left and when he tried to re-enter, he was locked out.

The witness told police that minutes later, they saw on their security cameras someone breaking into their Ford Explorer parked in the driveway.

Henderson and two others went outside and found Enriquez inside the SUV. As Henderson headed back toward the house, Enriquez confronted him by the front steps and threatened him. Hernandez replied, “Let’s do this then,” the witness said, and got ready to fight.

Enriquez then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Henderson, causing him to stumble and fall near the front door. Enriquez also allegedly fired a shot at another person. He ran away upon hearing police sirens, according to the witness.

Detectives found an exterior surveillance camera that allegedly shows Enriquez exit the SUV and walk toward Henderson. Henderson kicks Enriquez in the stomach area. Henderson then puts his fists up in a “boxing” stance. The video allegedly shows Enriquez pull out a gun and shoot Henderson.

Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant be issued for Enriquez, who has not been located, according to court documents.