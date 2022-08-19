KC man killed in suspected road rage shooting leaves wife, 5 kids — including newborn

The family of a 34-year-old man killed in a suspected road rage incident last month left behind five kids, including one who was born earlier this week, according to a fundraiser launched by the family.

Marvin Yancey was shot and killed in the early hours of July 16 and was found inside a crashed SUV in the 8200 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Marina Wilson, Yancey’s fiancee, launched a GoFundMe and said they had four daughters together. Wilson gave birth to their fifth child, a boy, Thursday, said Tanya Graham, a family friend.

The son’s name is Marvin Jr.

“This changed their entire lives in a moment that was stolen from them,“ she said.

Yancey was the home school teacher for their four daughters, whose ages range from 2 to 7, according to the GoFundMe.

“Our entire world was turned upside down in the blink of an eye,” Wilson wrote on the fundraiser, which was verified by the company. “Marvin was not only my soulmate, but our family’s provider, teacher, & our strength.”

Wilson said she will have to give up her full-time job.

The fundraiser has raised $4,116 of $70,000 as of Friday morning.

Suspect charged in shooting

Charles F. Miller Jr., 27, of Kansas City has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful firearm possession and unlawful weapon use. Authorities allege Miller shot Yancey with an AR-style rifle that was tracked to an abandoned car through investigators’ analysis of traffic cameras and private surveillance footage.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers were first called at 12:50 a.m. July 16 to the intersection of East 83rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard to investigate the sound of gunfire in the area. Officers found no evidence of a crime scene and the 911 call was determined to be unfounded.

At 10:30 that morning, roughly 10 hours after the initial call, police were again dispatched to the neighborhood — this time in response to an injury accident one block away in the 8200 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard. Inside a Chevy Tahoe, which had wrecked into a tree in a yard there, police found Yancey dead of gunshot wounds.

Investigators noted at the crime scene that the front passenger-side glass of the SUV had been shattered and an apparent bullet hole was seen in the bottom part of the window frame. Also seen was what appeared to be silver paint on the front bumper that was suspected to have been transferred from another vehicle.

Miller had previous felony convictions on his record for fleeing the scene of an accident and resisting arrest stemming from an incident nearly 10 years ago. His criminal history bars him from possessing a firearm under state and federal laws.

Yancey’’s homicide was the 84th killing in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings.

Star reporter Katie Moore contributed to this report.