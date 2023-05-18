KC man sentenced to prison for armed robbery of pizza delivery driver in Northland

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty alongside his sister to federal crimes stemming from the kidnapping and robbery of a Kansas City pizza delivery driver in the Northland was sentenced Thursday to spend a little more than 12 years in prison.

Samuel M. David, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in August to robbery and a gun crime in U.S. District Court in Kansas City. His sister, Rochelle E. David, pleaded guilty to the same crimes and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

The brother and sister were arrested in October 2020 after Kansas City police officers stopped a car they were passengers in. That car stop ended in a shootout with police that left Ennice Ross, a third robbery conspirator named by authorities as a suspect in an unrelated homicide, dead.

On Oct. 19, 2020, prosecutors say the Davids and Ross called a Pizza Hut delivery driver for the purpose of carrying out an armed robbery. The driver pulled up to a Gladstone residence and was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint.

The driver was also taken to a gas station ATM and stabbed in the hand when Samuel David failed to withdraw more money from his bank account, according to prosecutors.

Police connected the crime to the armed robbery of another pizza delivery driver that month. The drivers provided descriptions of the people who robbed them, including a distinctive teardrop tattoo under the right eye of one of the men.

Four days later, Kansas City police were on a surveillance operation seeking to question Rochelle David in the homicide of 47-year-old Shermaine Taylor, whose body had recently been found in a secluded alleyway.

The Davids and Ross were in the same car when they were pulled over by police near Admiral Road and Tracy Avenue just east of downtown Kansas City. The Davids exited the car, but Ross remained inside.

Ross was fatally shot after he allegedly opened fire on officers.

During a police interview, Rochelle David allegedly said she was with Ross when they picked up a homeless man in their car. She said she witnessed Ross shoot him.