When will KC Market open west of Boynton Beach? Kosher grocery store gets new opening date

The original KC Market in Hollywood offers a full deli, bakery, salad bar and produce selection, along with freshly made bagels, sushi and hummus.

The much-anticipated arrival of KC Market's new Palm Beach County location is growing closer after the kosher grocery store briefly fell behind on construction.

The store is currently taking shape in a 40,000-square-foot building previously occupied by the Village Square Publix, near the corner of Woolbright Road and Military Trail. Located in Golf, just west of Boynton Beach, the new location is about four times larger than the original store in Hollywood.

And though market owner Joseph Gopin was hoping to launch in October or November, the goal now is to open by the end of December, bringing a large selection of kosher groceries and freshly made food to the Boynton Beach area.

"All the contractors are working full swing," he said. "In construction, there's a lot of unforeseeable things that come up, but, from the way it looks, it doesn't seem like we should have a problem being open by the end of the year."

Favorites from KC Market's Hollywood site headed to Palm Beach County location

Gopin said the new KC Market will have everything found at the original Hollywood location: a full deli, a bakery, a salad bar and a produce selection, along with freshly made bagels, sushi and hummus. The original store is also rolling out a new line of smoked, cured and pickled fish. Shoppers can expect to find the same offerings at the new market.

The new KC Market will also make use of its larger location, introducing a full pharmacy, a selection of freshly made pizzas and a Judaica section, not to mention two full-service restaurants.

The restaurants are expected to open at a later date, after the initial launch of the market, and each restaurant — one for meat and one for dairy — will have its own space and entrance, keeping them separate and complying with kosher rules.

"It's going to be a beautiful store, and we're going to have a lot to offer," Gopin said.

Shoppers showing up at KC Market's new store in Golf, expecting to see it open

Fans of KC Market have been taking to social media for updates, and others, unaware of the store's recent construction delays, have arrived at the new location expecting to see a grocery store and finding only a work in progress.

Karen Cohn, a New York resident who often visits South Florida in the winter, was among the many people to stop by the incoming KC Market this week.

"I'm used to really big kosher supermarkets in New York," she said. "To have this come here is really amazing for us."

