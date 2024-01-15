KC Mavericks roll into home stand on 9-game winning streak. Here’s what comes next

The Kansas City Mavericks just wrapped up one of the biggest weeks in their 15-year history, sweeping the defending Western Conference champion Idaho Steelheads on the road. The Mavericks are riding a league-high nine-game win streak and sit at the top of the ECHL standings as they head back to Kansas City for a long home stand.

The first game of the series on Wednesday was one of the most exciting games of the season — and finished with a 4-3 Mavericks victory in overtime.

After having 10 days off between games, the Mavericks fell into a 2-0 hole. But KC began to take control at the end of the first period. In his first game since being assigned from the AHL, Jeremy McKenna got the Mavericks on the board with his 101st career ECHL point.

The teams went scoreless in the second period, setting up a dramatic end to the game.

Just 30 seconds into the third period, David Cotton evened the score at two goals apiece. Idaho answered back shortly after to go up 3-2.

One of the hottest Mavericks over the last month, Marc-Olivier Duquette scored his third goal of the season to eventually send the game to overtime.

A back-and-forth extra period went down to the wire before Patrick Curry found the back of the net to give the Mavericks the victory and sole possession of first place in the division. It was Curry’s team-leading fourth game-winning goal of the season.

Friday’s game in Boise was a near replica of the series’ first game, with the Mavericks being led by the newest additions to the roster.

Idaho got off to another quick lead, but Bradley Schoonbaert — the Kansas City rookie from the University of Calgary — scored his first pro goal to answer back. Back-to-back goals from the Steelheads put the Mavericks in a 3-1 hole midway through the second period.

But that was all the offense Idaho had the rest of the night.

Wednesday’s hero — Curry — pulled Kansas City closer heading into the third period. Then, two of the newcomers emerged as Friday night’s stars.

Schoonbaert scored his second goal with eight minutes remaining. With time ticking away and a second straight overtime game nearing, Bobby Hampton — acquired in a trade from Wheeling in December — found the net with 34 seconds to play to give Kansas City the 4-3 victory.

The Mavericks left a stunned and quiet Idaho Central Arena on Friday night primed for a sweep on Saturday.

With the series win already in the bag, the Mavericks lit the scoreboard up on Saturday night.

Goals came in clumps from both teams, with Kansas City coming out on top, 7-5. Two Mavericks goals from McKenna, along with scores from Hampton, Schoonbaert, Curry, Duquette and Luke Santerno, sent Kansas City back home with a huge victory and nine-game winning streak. The streak is the longest in the ECHL this season and moved Kansas City into first place.

Saturday night’s unsung hero was goaltender Dillon Kelley. The veteran Mavericks netminder came into the game in relief of Kevin Resop. In 33 minutes of ice time, Kelley stopped all 20 shots he faced to secure the victory for the Mavs. Kelley has eight wins during Kansas City’s winning streak and 12 wins on the season.

After the sweep, the Mavericks are 26-7-1 (53 points), Kansas City is back at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday and Saturday nights.

Tad O’Had becomes Mavericks’ winningest coach

Tad O’Had is the KC Mavericks’ all-time winningest coach after his team swept the Idaho Steelheads.

Friday night’s victory in Idaho gave Mavericks general manager and head coach Tad O’Had his 122nd victory as the team’s coach, making him the franchise’s all-time ECHL wins leader.

O’Had, in his fourth season behind the Mavericks bench, increased the club’s win total in each of his first three seasons and has the Mavericks primed for their second straight postseason berth.

Community Challenge in January

With six home games in January, the Mavericks are hoping to support a community partner with help from fans who come through the turnstiles at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The team is partnering with Giving the Basics for a donation drive at each home game this month. Fans are encouraged to bring in shampoo, conditioner and deodorant to donate to Giving the Basics throughout the month.

Mavericks players are using the donation drive as a friendly competition to see which player can secure the most donated items.

Up next on the Mavericks’ schedule

Kansas City returns to Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday and Saturday nights versus the Utah Grizzlies, beginning a stretch of six home games in the month.

Full houses are expected this weekend for the Mavericks. Single-game and multi-game ticket packages are available at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.