KC metro adds over 75 new COVID-19 cases as 7-day rolling average stays well above 100

Katie Moore
·1 min read

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 70 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 77 cases for a total of 144,529 to date.

Johnson and Wyandotte counties do not update their numbers on Saturdays and Sundays.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 126, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 110 and two weeks ago, it was 102.

Clay County added one death, raising the metro’s total to 2,129.

On Saturday, Missouri reported 499,319 cases including 8,694 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.9%.

The state has administered 3,667,417 doses of the vaccine, with 36% off the population initiating vaccination. The state has distributed 5,061,805 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas has identified 307,372 total cases including 4,968 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has distributed 2,395,090 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,813,266 have been administered, with 37.5% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the country, more than 31.9 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 571,246 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

