KC Monarchs belt 3 homers, sweep Sioux Falls, advance in American Association playoffs

Three home runs and a solid start from Monarchs pitcher Miller Hogan helped KC cruise to a 4-0 win against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night at Legends Field.

The Monarchs completed a 2-0 series sweep of Sioux Falls and advance to the American Association’s West Division Championship Series.

The Monarchs will take on the Sioux City Explorers in a series that begins Monday. As of late Friday night, the site of that game was undetermined.

On Friday, Hogan threw six scoreless innings, striking out eight. He scattered six hits with no walks.

Monarchs third baseman Taylor Snyder finished 2-for-3. He hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning.

The Canaries had threatened to open the scoring in their half of the third. Sioux Falls had a runner on third but failed to score as Hogan got three straight outs.

Jacob Robson smashed an opposite field homer that gave KC a 3-0 lead after five innings.

Micker Adolfo crushed a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh for an insurance run. It was 4-0 Monarchs after seven.

The Monarchs’ bullpen was two hits away from three combined perfect innings. Alex Valdez struck out two, as did Bubby Rossman. Patrick Weigel entered in the ninth and closed out the game.

Hogan got the win.