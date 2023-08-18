KC Monarchs’ HBCU Greek Night resonates with Bob Kendrick: ‘So many people turned out’

Besides the Kansas City Monarchs’ red and the Sioux Falls Canaries’ powder blue jerseys, there were an array of colors on display at Legends Field on Thursday.

Specifically, they were the colors of the historically Black fraternities and sororities in the National Pan Hellenic Council known as the “Divine Nine” — from the royal purple and old gold of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. to the crimson and cream of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and more.

The Monarchs celebrated their second “HBCU Greek Night” during the final contest of a three-game series against the Canaries, with members of each organization in the crowd.

Although Kansas City couldn’t match Sioux Falls’ consistency on the mound and at the plate, losing 8-4, the crowd’s turnout fulfilled a bigger cause.

Twenty percent of all sales from the game will directly benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its “Pitch for the Future” campaign to build the nation’s only Negro Leagues campus.

“Any time you can activate through these kinds of promotions, but then educate through that activation is a win,” NLBM president Bob Kendrick said. “The fact that so many people turned out for this, it gives us, I think, additional to build on.”

In May, the NLBM announced plans to build a 30,000-square-foot museum to “create an international hub for Negro Leagues and social history (that) will become the gateway into the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz Distric,” according to the Monarchs’ press release. The $25-million project will set up shop near the Paseo YMCA, the birthplace of the Negro Leagues, and future home of the (Buck) O’Neil Education and Research Center.

Of course, the Monarchs’ promotional event’s target was to raise money toward the $25-million total. But Kendrick noted it was also an opportunity to bring awareness to the relationship between the Negro Leagues and HBCUs.

Kendrick relayed a message NLBM founder and 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Buck O’Neil told him, expressing that over 40% of Negro Leagues players had some level of college education. Some of these players included O’Neil, who attended Edward Waters College, and Larry Doby, the first Black player to play in the American League, who went to Long Island College. Kendrick added that the Negro Leagues would play Black college baseball teams and recruit their players.

Kendrick said Thursday’s night game provided a good teaching opportunity surrounding the Negro Leagues.

“As my late mother would say, ‘You don’t know what you don’t know,’” Kendrick said. “This gives us an opportunity to bring that story to the forefront through this kind of collaboration alongside, of course, raising some additional funds to support what the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is doing and the future of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.”

By the start of the contest, the crowd had filled out the stadium’s first-level seats from the end of the Monarchs’ dugout to the end of the Canaries’. Other fans sat and stood throughout the ballpark, ranging from the second-level VIP section to the outfield. The Monarchs reported an attendance of 1,637 fans.

Fans were engaged throughout the game. They roared after KC left-hander Zach Matson recorded a bases-loaded strikeout in the second inning after surrendering two runs. The crowd stayed involved even when play wasn’t going on, dancing to music and listening to TV host Lauren Scott introduce one NPHC organization after each inning.

Monarchs team owner Mark Brandmeyer viewed the 1,637 attendance as an improvement from last year.

“The Monarchs, just that name, reaches a broader audience, you know, and hopefully brings baseball fans that maybe wouldn’t go to a Royals game but might come out here,” Brandmeyer said. “We’re giving fraternity members and sorority members a chance to get together and socialize with each other at a baseball game that they may not get to do as often as they would like to.”

Alongside the NLBM, the Monarchs partnered with the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, KC Greek Picnic, HBCU Walking Billboard, Blaque KC and Hot 103 Jamz! to put on the event.

Kendrick explained that to meet the $25-million threshold, the NLBM will have to turn over every stone possible. That included Thursday’s game, which provided fans a chance to learn while watching the first-place Monarchs (47-35).

“They’re all coming together for a common cause, and that common cause is to support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” Kendrick said. “You’ll see the numbers just continue to grow because now the word of mouth will spread: ‘Oh, we were out there for HBCU Greek night, we had a great time.’ And they’re going to get people to come and join them next year as well.”