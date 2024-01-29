KC nightclub opened with multiple dance floors, ‘pool deck.’ After 2 years, it’s closed

Fountain Haus, an LGBTQ-friendly anchor in Westport with three floors, multiple dance floors and a rooftop “pool deck,” has closed.

“Time flies, and along the way, we encountered a few more challenges than we expected,” said club owner David Brinkerhoff in a statement. “Despite our team’s hard work and dedication, we’ve reached a point where keeping Fountain Haus open is not possible any longer.”

The last night of business was Saturday.

Brinkerhoff and partners Dan Meiners and Ryan Overberg opened Fountain Haus at 401 Westport Road, on the corner with Broadway Boulevard, in 2022, previously home to HopCat and TikiCat. The 13,000-square-foot space featured food and multiple bars. With ceramic tiles and a sign for the “deep end,” the “pool deck” was designed to make customers feel like they were partying in an empty swimming pool.

Fountain Haus’ rooftop pool deck was renovated to resemble the inside of an empty swimming pool, complete with shiny ceramic tile.

The club hosted drag shows and dance parties like Queer Terror, was a hub during Pride events, and billed itself as “one of the largest queer and ally spaces” in the Midwest.

David Hollins, a former minority partner in the business, alleged in a lawsuit last August that the owners had not paid back his $50,000 investment in the club, which according to court filings amounted to a 2% stake in the business. His attorney, Lance Loewenstein, told The Star on Monday that the lawsuit had been “settled a few weeks ago to the satisfaction of my client.” Loewenstein said he did not know if the settlement was related to the closing.

“We can’t thank everyone enough who was with us on this ride — our amazing team, every single person who walked through our doors, and our partners in the community,” Brinkerhoff added. “You are the heartbeat of Fountain Haus. We are super proud of what we built together and are so grateful to have been a part of Kansas City’s story.”