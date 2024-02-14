KC’s Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Witt Jr. react to new Royals stadium renderings

The Kansas City Royals have charted a new destination.

After months of speculation, the Royals decided on the Crossroads District in downtown Kansas City to build their new stadium. Royals owner John Sherman made the official announcement during a Tuesday press conference.

“Today, we are at a crossroads,” Sherman said. “In fact, we are here to talk about the Crossroads (District) and our intentions to make it the new home of the Kansas City Royals.”

The proposed new stadium will incorporate several downtown attractions. The 17.3-acre ballpark district will stretch from Grand Boulevard to Locust Street, and 17th Street to Truman Road. It will also be situated near the T-Mobile Center, utilizing space occupied by the former Kansas City Star press site.

The Royals shared renderings on Tuesday. The new visuals sparked a discourse on social media — and drew reaction from multiple players.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. chimed in with a special message. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) the caption “Love this” with a heart emoji.

Last week, Witt made headlines by signing a massive 14-year contract agreement, including various club and player options. He will lead the Royals into their downtown venue.

The Royals plan to have the stadium ready ahead of the 2028 season.

Royals captain Salvador Perez also chimed in. The longtime veteran was a part of the 2014 and 2015 World Series teams. He shared his excitement in seeing a new stadium be constructed in the heart of the city.

“OMG,” he wrote on X, “my city.”

The stadium renderings also caught the attention of three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs star is fresh off a Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes, who has part ownership in the Royals, was pumped about the news. He shared a simple message: “This is going to be awesome. Can’t wait!!”

This is going to be awesome!!! Can’t wait! https://t.co/7NYQrbASQt — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2024

The Royals took a significant step in their stadium plans. The next step for both the Chiefs and Royals is to secure a public vote in Jackson County.

Voters will decide whether to renew a 3/8th-cent sales tax during an April 2 election to help fund the new stadium and renovate Arrowhead Stadium.