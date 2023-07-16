KC police initiate standoff after man allegedly threatens woman inside home with kids

Kansas City police initiated a standoff Saturday with a domestic violence suspect who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.

Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 2500 block of Van Brunt Boulevard, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

On scene, police contacted a woman outside, who said she’d been in the house with the man when a “disturbance” broke out. During the incident, the man allegedly pulled out a firearm.

The woman managed to exit the home and bring her children to safety, Becchina said. The suspect then ran out of the house and into a neighbor’s residence.

When police attempted to make contact, the man refused to come outside, according to Becchina.

Officers called for an “Operation 100,” or police standoff, and asked for additional resources. Negotiators began trying to contact the suspect.

Just after 7:45 p.m., Becchina announced that negotiators were still on scene, working to bring about a “peaceful resolution.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.