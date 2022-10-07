KC police investigate double homicide after man and woman shot on South Benton Avenue

Two people were killed in a shooting early Friday in Kansas City.

Just after 2 a.m., Kansas City police officers were dispatched on a report of an armed person in the 6700 block of South Benton Avenue, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Officers located a man and a woman outside of a residence who had been shot. They were unresponsive and emergency crews pronounced them dead.

There was no suspect information.

The killings were the 129th and 130th homicides so far this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 115 homicides.

Anyone with information about the shooting Friday may call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.