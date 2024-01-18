KC police investigating shooting at Crown Center
KCPD dispatch tells FOX4 there are three victims with non-life threatening injuries.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Ron Rivera has spent the last 13 years as a head coach for the Panthers and Commanders
Digital currency can improve the ease of international transactions and help the US dollar remain the world's reserve currency.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.
At 40% off, the compact cutie is sure to save the day in dim hotel rooms.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.
Fortunately, NASA (as as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.
Open Roads feels like a mix of Gone Home, Life is Strange and What Remains of Edith Finch, in the best possible way.
I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup
Abortion restrictions have led to major issues and risks for ob-gyns and their patients.
Tristan Torbett was perfectly healthy, or so he thought, until he awoke from an in-flight slumber somewhere above the Pacific Ocean and couldn’t move his right limbs.
Commingling finances can be a scary endeavor for people who have decided to share their lives with each other. This was the dilemma Michelle Winterfield experienced when she moved in with her partner a few years prior to getting married. “It’s hard to build a life as an unmarried couple,” Winterfield told TechCrunch.
One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.
Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”
White occupies the nooks and crannies of each contest, rocketing to the offensive glass, materializing in opponents’ passing lanes and rejecting far more shots than most players his stature have any business doing.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tyler Parker from The Ringer to talk about the fast ascent of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the path they took to get here.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
Get in gear for the new year: Protect your sleeping surface from dust mites, bed bugs and spills with one of these handy shields.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Thomvest Ventures is popping into 2024 with a new $250 million fund and the promotion of Umesh Padval and Nima Wedlake to the role of managing directors. The Bay Area venture capital firm was started about 25 years ago by Peter Thomson, whose family is the majority owners of Thomson Reuters. “Peter has always had a very strong interest in technology and what technology would do in terms of shaping society and the future,” Don Butler, Thomvest Ventures’ managing director, told TechCrunch.