KC police killed their sons and brother: These Black women want them remembered

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cortlynn Stark
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Narene Stokes walked into her house, dropped the groceries on the chair, grabbed the remote and turned on the TV.

Guilty.

Guilty.

Guilty.

She was stunned, she told The Star after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder Tuesday.

Kansas City police shot and killed her son Ryan Stokes in 2013. Each time she watches another mother lose a son to police, the wound is reopened. Each time she feels the hurt, the anguish. Now, the unanswered question lingered ever-present in her mind: Would her son’s killer ever be held accountable?

Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last year. On May 25, Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, killing him.

Hundreds turned out to protest for days on end in Kansas City, chanting “Ryan Stokes, Donnie Sanders, Terrance Bridges, Cameron Lamb, George Floyd” as the killing launched a global cry for justice and to protect Black lives.

“Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!” her partner Melvin Crosby cried out as Narene Stokes teared up.

Families of those who have lost loved ones to Kansas City police were happy to see the verdict. But they want to see accountability for their sons, brothers and fathers.

They want their names remembered.

Ryan Stokes

Narene Stokes, mother of Ryan Stokes who was killed by a Kansas City police officer in 2013.
Narene Stokes, mother of Ryan Stokes who was killed by a Kansas City police officer in 2013.

Narene Stokes twiddled her thumbs, the cross necklace her son used to wear resting on her chest as she sat in her lawyer’s office Wednesday afternoon.

It’s been eight years since she lost her son — her only son.

Ryan Stokes was unarmed when police officer William Thompson shot him in the back in July 2013 in the Power & Light District.

At the time of the shooting, Thompson said he thought he saw a gun in Stokes’ hand. Thompson and another officer were awarded a certificate of commendation for shooting Stokes. That was revoked in 2018 after police acknowledged that Stokes did not have a gun when he died.

A grand jury declined to indict Thompson and the shooting was ruled justified. A police shooting panel that reviewed the incident made no recommendations for training or department policy changes.

That hurt Narene Stokes.

“That’s not justifiable, that’s unjustifiable,” she said. “They’re demonizing Ryan’s name, character.”

Since the shooting, she said, police have lied about what happened.

His daughter, just 18 months at the time she lost her father, is now nine. She asks Narene Stokes for some of her father’s things. She has a lot of questions.

Ryan Stokes never liked to say goodbyes. Before he left that night, he told his mother he loved her. And, “I’ll see you.”

Donnie Sanders

Several dozen people joined family members of Donnie Sanders to march for justice. The Jackson County Prosecutor&#x002019;s Office said there was insufficient evidence to charge Officer Blayne Newton, who fatally shot Sanders in March last year. The march started at Arno Park at Ward Parkway and W. 69th Street, where General Indigenous Xi, right, with Revolutionary Black Panther Party of KC, spoke. Sanders&#x002019; sisters, Reshonda Sanders, from second left, Youlanda Sanders and march organizer Anton Washington listen.
Several dozen people joined family members of Donnie Sanders to march for justice. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said there was insufficient evidence to charge Officer Blayne Newton, who fatally shot Sanders in March last year. The march started at Arno Park at Ward Parkway and W. 69th Street, where General Indigenous Xi, right, with Revolutionary Black Panther Party of KC, spoke. Sanders’ sisters, Reshonda Sanders, from second left, Youlanda Sanders and march organizer Anton Washington listen.

Reshonda Sanders was in her dining room with her son, brother, sister, uncle and a few cousins while they waited.

Then the verdict came: Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges.

For Reshonda Sanders, the sister of Donnie Sanders who was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer last spring, it was a brief sigh of relief. But she’s still fighting for her brother.

It was a “beautiful verdict,” she told The Star Tuesday evening.

“It feels like we all got justice,” Reshonda Sanders said. “But for us family members who are actually continuing to fight for justice for our murdered loved ones … but what happened with the Floyd case it feels like we all got justice.”

On a Saturday in early March, Reshonda Sanders, Donnie Sanders’ younger sister, stood in front of a group of at least 50 protesters at Arno Park.

“We just want justice,” she told the crowd. “We just want justice.”

Donnie Sanders’ older sister Youlanda Sanders told the group that she misses her little brother. “I’m tired. This ain’t right.”

As they marched down Ward Parkway, Reshonda Sanders carried a sign that read “Justice for Donnie Sanders. Youlanda Sanders picked up a megaphone and led the group in chanting “I can’t breathe.”

Days before, they learned charges would not be filed against the officer, Blayne Newton.

On March 12, 2020, Sanders encountered police on Wabash Avenue, near Prospect Avenue, when he was driving from his girlfriend’s house to his sisters house. Dash cam footage released last month shows the officer making a U-turn after passing Sanders’ vehicle. He was concerned, according to court documents that Sanders was speeding. But he didn’t turn on his vehicle’s lights or sirens or try to stop Sanders.

The dash cam footage then shows that Sanders stopped in the right lane at a flashing red light at the intersection of 51st and Prospect. While stopped he briefly turned on his left turn indicator although he was not in the left turn lane. He then turned off his blinker and proceeded to turn right without signaling, according to court documents.

The officer continued to follow Sanders without turning on his lights and sirens or attempting to stop the vehicle. He followed Sanders up an alley parallel to Wabash between 51st and 52nd streets and then, according to communication logs, told dispatch he had identified a traffic violation at 51st and Wabash.

After entering the alley, the officer turned on his vehicle’s lights and sirens as both vehicles stopped. The officer is then heard on his radio informing dispatch and other officers that Sanders “is bailing on foot.” A pursuit ensued and the officer can be heard multiple times calling for Sanders to “stop,” and to “drop.”

The officer is then heard commanding Sanders to, “Show me your hands.” Sanders responds, but it is unclear what he says on the audio recording. After a short pause, the officer is heard yelling, “Dude, drop it.” He then yells “drop” four times before firing a series of shots in rapid succession.

Sanders was unarmed.

Sanders’ family said they also heard Sanders saying “I don’t have nothin” in the background.

The differences between Sanders’ case and Floyd’s, Reshonda Sanders said, were the lack of bystander video and daylight.

“It was more a sigh of relief,” she said. “It feels like that’s the weight of it … we continue to fight and we never get justice.”

Terrance Bridges

The family of Terrance Bridges, including his mother Rotonya McGee, visit his oldest brother&#x002019;s grave.
The family of Terrance Bridges, including his mother Rotonya McGee, visit his oldest brother’s grave.

Rotonya McGee sat in her living room in her Chicago home with her husband watching the verdict, she told The Star.

“I’m happy they got justice but I want my son to be heard,” McGee said. “When is they gonna get my son’s case the attention as everybody else?”

Bridges’ girlfriend called McGee at about 4 a.m. the morning of May 26, 2019: “He’s gone.”

In the early hours of that morning, a Kansas City police officer shot Bridges in the 7000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

Police have maintained Bridges was a suspect in a carjacking, and that officers were responding to reports he had forced his way into a home, engaged a man in an armed confrontation and took his vehicle. Police have also said that Bridges resisted during arrest and that an officer shot him during the struggle.

According to the use of force letter from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, the officer didn’t give Bridges any commands during the chase.

In the officer’s statement, he said Bridges pulled his hands out of his hoodie pocket. He said he thought Bridges had a gun.

“I was ... I was scared,” the officer said. “The way he brought his hands up out of his hoodie pocket it was like he was presenting a gun towards me so I shot him.”

The officer’s microphone recorded the moments after the shooting.

“Show me your hands,” the officer said.

“I ain’t got nothing,” Bridges responded.

The officer then told him to “get on the ground.”

Bridges said: “You shot me.”

“Why’d you attack me, dude?” the officer said.

“I didn’t attack you,” Bridges said.

Bridges later died from his injuries at a hospital. He was unarmed.

“I want my baby to go viral,” McGee said. “A lot of people probably don’t even know he got killed … he ain’t go viral like everybody else’s stories.”

Everyday, she prays for change.

“I’m gonna get something done,” McGee said. “Somebody gonna hear me. Somebody gonna hear me.”

Cameron Lamb

Family members of Cameron Lamb gathered at a Black Lives Matter peace protest in Mill Creek Park on the Country Club Plaza Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd, an African American, died in police custody in on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Lamb, 26, a father of three, was shot shot and killed by a Kansas City police detective last December.
Family members of Cameron Lamb gathered at a Black Lives Matter peace protest in Mill Creek Park on the Country Club Plaza Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd, an African American, died in police custody in on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Lamb, 26, a father of three, was shot shot and killed by a Kansas City police detective last December.

At a protest last summer at Mill Creek Park in front of several hundred people, Laurie Bey described the day as the “worst day of my life.”

That morning, she sent him a Facebook message: “Good morning son.” He replied: “Hey, what’s up mama.”

It was the last interaction they had.

Lamb was shot as he was backing into his garage in December 2019.

Police said the shooting happened after an officer went to investigate a disturbance between two vehicles on the road. A police helicopter tracked one of the vehicles as it pulled behind a home on College Avenue.

Detectives approached a man in the vehicle and “the officer was put in a position where he had to discharge his firearm,” a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department previously told The Star.

Police investigating the shooting found Lamb inside the vehicle with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun, police said.

“I don’t believe that for one minute,” Laurie Bey said.

Laurie Bey, the mother of Cameron Lamb, speaks to reporters Thursday after prosecutors announced charges against the officer who fatally shot Lamb in December.
Laurie Bey, the mother of Cameron Lamb, speaks to reporters Thursday after prosecutors announced charges against the officer who fatally shot Lamb in December.

Eric J. DeValkenaere, 41, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3 killing.

The police department didn’t hand over the probable cause statement in the shooting, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bey’s daughter called her, excited about the Chauvin verdict news, as she was leaving an appointment with her oncologist. He was found guilty. Bey took a sigh of relief. She said she’s hopeful there will start to be a change in law enforcement.

But every time she hears of another death at the hands of police, a flood of emotions wash over her.

“For one, why is it that we always have to die at the hands of the police?” she said. “The only thing basically that we want is to be treated like you all.”

She was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. But when she found out, “I was like this is nothing because the worst has already happened to me.”

For these families, justice is complicated. True justice, they said, would be having their loved ones with them today.

Still, they want accountability. And they want the world to remember the names of their sons and brother: Ryan Stokes, Donnie Sanders, Terrance Bridges and Cameron Lamb.

Recommended Stories

  • NC sheriff’s office changing its tasers in wake of Daunte Wright shooting. Here’s how

    Wright died after Minnesota police said an officer mistook a gun for a taser.

  • How to Make a Bramble, a Gin Drink Invented by a Pioneer of the Cocktail Renaissance

    Spring is the best time to enjoy bartender Dick Bradsell's blackberry-accented modern classic.

  • Patients With Long COVID Face Lingering Worrisome Health Risks, Study Finds

    The health effects of COVID-19 not only can stretch for months but appear to increase the risk of death and chronic medical conditions, even in people who were never sick enough to be hospitalized, a large new study finds. In the study, published Thursday in the journal Nature, researchers looked at medical records of more than 73,000 people across the United States whose coronavirus infections did not require hospitalization. Between one and six months after becoming infected, those patients had a significantly greater risk of death — 60% higher — than people who had not been infected with the virus. The research, based on records of patients in the Department of Veterans Affairs health system, also found that nonhospitalized COVID survivors had a 20% greater chance of needing outpatient medical care over those six months than people who had not contracted the coronavirus. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The COVID survivors experienced a vast array of long-term medical problems that they had never had before — not just lung issues from the respiratory effects of the virus, but symptoms that could affect virtually any organ system or part of the body, from neurological to cardiovascular to gastrointestinal. They were also at greater risk of mental health problems, including anxiety and sleep disorders. “We found it all,” said an author of the study, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of the research and development service at the VA St. Louis Health Care System. “What was shocking about this when you put it all together was like ‘Oh my God,’ you see the scale,” he added. “It’s still jarring, honestly.” What’s more, some of the patients’ post-COVID medical issues — like diabetes, kidney disease and some heart problems — could become chronic conditions that would require treatment for the rest of their lives. “People have continued respiratory disease, continued headache, this, that and the next thing,” said Dr. Laurie Jacobs, chairwoman of internal medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center, who was not involved in the study. “It’s not gone away. And we don’t yet understand the underlying cause, and it’s become chronic in some cases, disabling in other cases. In some areas, people have gotten better, but it’s very variable.” The study is believed to be the largest yet to evaluate such a comprehensive array of health conditions. The nonhospitalized COVID survivors in the study tested positive for the virus from March 1, 2020, through November. Most of the nearly 32 million people who have contracted the coronavirus in the United States have not needed hospitalization, so in some ways the study may be applicable to a wide swath of the population. But the Veterans Health System patients in the study may not be representative in other ways, including that 88% of them were male and their median age was 61. Nearly 25% were Black, 70% were white and nearly 5% were other races. Researchers compared their risk of death and other characteristics with data from nearly 5 million patients in the Veterans system who did not have COVID-19 and were not hospitalized during that time. That group had a median age of 67, was 90% male and had a somewhat larger proportion of white patients and a somewhat smaller proportion of Black patients. Jacobs said her clinic was seeing the wide range of symptoms in the study. But she said the risk of death among the study’s patients was considerably higher than she would have expected. “I was really shocked by the number,” she said. Between one and six months after experiencing a relatively mild or moderate infection, 1,672 of the 73,345 patients — about 2.3% — died, the study reported. It did not indicate what caused the deaths or anything specific about those patients’ conditions. The researchers also could not say if people had underlying health conditions and whether their new symptoms were direct effects of their coronavirus infection, corollary effects of medications they were taking to treat some of the symptoms, stress from other pandemic-related problems or other influences. Experts said the study’s findings reflect a cascade of issues driven not just by the virus itself but by the medical system’s struggle to grapple with COVID-19 and its long-term effects. “We have hundreds of thousands of people with an unrecognized syndrome and we are trying to learn about the immune response and how the virus changes that response and how the immune response can include all the organ systems in the body,” said Dr. Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School and Lifespan hospitals, who was not involved in the study. “The health system is not made to deal with something like this.” In many cases, Mylonakis said, people experiencing new symptoms who were never acutely sick from the viral infection enter a confusing and balkanized medical world, where they seek help from primary care doctors and then are referred to various specialists who each try to figure out how to treat conditions that fall under their particular area of expertise. That helps explain why the study found that the COVID survivors had about 1 1/2 times more outpatient visits a month than patients in the general VA population. “We’re dealing with silos,” Mylonakis said. “Every time that we have a transfer, something is lost. The patient loses and that may make their other long COVID symptoms worse.” For example, “if I’m an endocrinologist, I’m going to look at the blood sugar, I’m not going to look at the 14 other systems,” he said. “But the problem with the blood sugar may be because this person has such weakness and fogginess that they cannot go to the supermarket and get healthy foods, so they’re going to order pizza.” Mylonakis said the unified nature of the Veterans system may actually make it better at coordinating care and sharing patient information among specialists, so for patients outside that system, the frustration and confusion may add considerable stress that aggravates their symptoms. Still, the complexity of long-term COVID is abundantly evident within the Veterans system, too. “I have patients that get out of bed for 10 minutes to prepare a salad and they can’t eat it because they’re totally exhausted, so tired by the time they put a small salad together,” said Al-Aly. The research showed that COVID survivors were also more likely to be taking a spectrum of medications for their newly emerged health problems, including opioids, which Al-Aly said was concerning because it might portend another wave of opioid addiction problems in the future. Al-Aly and his co-authors Yan Xie and Benjamin Bowe, both at Washington University in St. Louis, also analyzed records of 13,654 patients who had been hospitalized for their initial coronavirus infection. Unsurprisingly, they found that the sickest patients — those who needed intensive care — were at the greatest risk of long-term complications, followed by those who were hospitalized in regular wards, followed by patients who were never hospitalized. Nonetheless, virtually every category of symptom — from chest pain to shortness of breath to diabetes to muscle weakness — were experienced by at least some of the people who were never hospitalized. “I would interpret this as saying ‘It’s everywhere,’” Al-Aly said. “Even if you just stayed at home and then quote-unquote recovered in three or four days. And that’s very important because that segment really is the lion’s share of COVID patients. Most people, when they get COVID, they don’t get hospitalized.” For people who were hospitalized, their experiences involved significantly greater risk of long-term health complications than people hospitalized for seasonal flu, the study found. They were more likely to develop or have persistent symptoms in a wide array of categories beyond the respiratory manifestations of COVID: neurological, cognitive, psychological, cardiovascular, metabolic gastrointestinal, anemia and blood clotting problems as well as fatigue and malaise. Mylonakis and other experts noted that the understanding of the virus and the status of medical treatment are evolving quickly, and this progress is already translating into improvement for some patients. In addition, some people with long COVID have gotten better over time, either on their own or with the help of treatment. Still, Al-Aly said, “What we will grapple with for years to come, maybe even for decades, is the effect of the pandemic on the long-term health of Americans.” He added, “We got caught unprepared for COVID. Let’s not drop the ball on long COVID.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Philly developer has big plans for Atlantic City's Showboat

    As it turns out, the $100 million indoor water park that Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein is pursuing at a former Atlantic City casino was just the start of his efforts to bring family entertainment to the Showboat hotel. Blatstein has a boatload of other entertainment attractions on the horizon, including a retractable domed outdoor concert hall that can fit 8,000 fans; what he says will be New Jersey's largest arcade; an outdoor beer garden, and an extension of the Boardwalk to create a sun deck near the sand dunes. It will add at least $29 million to the amount he plans for the Showboat, which ceased to operate as a casino in 2014.

  • Hospital employee paid almost $650,000 but 'never went to work,' Italian police say

    Savatore Scumace “never went to work for 15 years while getting his salary,” Italy's financial police said.

  • Georgia governor won't wade into debate on Okefenokee mining

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday he's not wading into the debate over whether a mining company should be allowed to dig for minerals near the edge of the vast wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp. For the past two years, Twin Pines Minerals, an Alabama-based company, has been seeking permits to mine for titanium dioxide less than 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the swamp that's home of the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River. After meeting Thursday morning with local leaders and business owners in the county seat of Folkston, Kemp declined to take sides on the proposed mine.

  • Mourners gather in Minneapolis for funeral of Daunte Wright

    George Floyd’s family is expected to be in attendance for Wright’s funeral, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • ‘Today We Are Able to Breathe Again’

    Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office/GettyMINNEAPOLIS—Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd for more than nine minutes in an arrest that spurred a worldwide reckoning on race, has been convicted of murder.After about 10 hours of deliberations, jurors in Hennepin County court found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the unarmed Black man’s death after the May 25, 2020, arrest, in which the former officer was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he cried out for help. The 12 jurors, who were sequestered and deliberated at a nearby hotel, did not have any questions for the court.“I would not call today’s verdict justice... because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday. “George Floyd mattered because he was a human being.”As Judge Peter Cahill read the guilty verdict, Chauvin remained unemotional, staring at the judge from the defense table with a blue mask covering most of his face. Chauvin’s attorney reportedly tried to talk his client, but he was “in a daze.” At one point, the ex-officer turned his chair and glanced at Floyd’s brother, Philonise, who was visibly shaking during the hearing. Chauvin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, and now faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. His sentencing will take place in two months. President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021 The guilty verdict was greeted with an eruption of gleeful cheers outside the Hennepin County Government Center and George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, where dozens had gathered ahead of the monumental announcement. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also cheered the jury’s decision, calling the Floyd family to congratulate them. During his news conference on Tuesday, Biden insisted that “no one should be above the law and today’s verdict sends that message, but it is not enough.”“It was a murder in full light of day and ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see systemic racism...a stain on our nation's soul,” Biden said. A throng of people near the Hennepin County courthouse moved into the street while speakers passed a bullhorn, calling for continued justice. Others grilled on the sidewalk in what appeared to be a city-wide celebration. A half dozen law enforcement and National Guard members overlooked the plaza from a balcony in the highly fortified block of downtown Minneapolis.“As a Black woman, I heard the verdict, but for so long we have not been seen or heard,” Rachel Washington, a Minneapolis resident, told The Daily Beast after admitting the guilty verdict still feels “unreal.” “I’m watching the celebration, but it hasn’t sunk in yet...but I feel like Black lives today matter. Justice was served today.”Cherise Brown, of Minneapolis, told The Daily Beast the verdict feels good—but once Chauvin is sentenced “it will be a lot better.” Despite the victory, Brown said she still fears for the safety of her 27-year-old Black son. Alexis Kramer, a Maplewood resident, admitted that the verdict brings mixed feelings because while she believes the jury “chose to do the right thing,” she still wants to see ongoing systemic change.“I believe today is one step forward,” Kramer told The Daily Beast. “I’m just sad that it had to take all the rioting and looting to get them to actually listen.”Celebrations over the guilty verdict also broke out in other cities across the country. Shortly after 6 p.m. there were around 200 people milling around the Barclays Center in New York City, wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts and listening to organizers give speeches. Spike Lee showed up on his bike in a purple tie-dye outfit and posed for pictures with kids and activists, and mayoral candidate Maya Wiley gave a quick speech.Blocks away from the Barclays center, news of the verdict was blooming on the streets in a less organized way, with people sticking their heads out of bodegas to talk to their neighbors and chatting animatedly with strangers about the verdict.“With the verdict that came down, we’re okay with it, but we still need more change. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but if we get one [guilty verdict] then we can get more,” said Bishop Lord, 49.“I’m feeling a mix of emotions. I don’t want to be here but I know it’s important to be here. Sure, they convicted the guy, but I’m still upset. I’ve been feeling F’d up ever since I saw that film of George Floyd, this guy kneeling on his neck. I can barely talk right now, but I’m grateful to all of the allies out here tonight,” said Joseph Sellman, a member of Black Lives Matter New York.Floyd’s final pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry, bringing energy to the Black Lives Matter movement and renewed scrutiny of Black deaths at the hands of police. The verdict comes just days after a white police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, apparently firing her service weapon by accident instead of a Taser during the traffic stop. Wright’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in a city already on edge, with hundreds of residents taking to the streets.“Today we are able to breathe again,” Philonise Floyd said during a press conference after the jury’s decision was announced. Terrence Floyd, another brother, added: “History is here. This is monumental.”WATCH: George Floyd's family reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/15Q5jiE3oB— ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021 Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd’s family, celebrated the verdict, saying it sends a “clear message” to law enforcement across the country.“Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America,” Crump said in a statement. “This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement.”Anticipating potential unrest ahead of the verdict, Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz had declared a peacetime emergency in seven counties in the state. Minnesota National Guard soldiers joined local law enforcement in guarding the courthouse, which was surrounded by a chain-link fence and concrete barriers. Prosecutors Say Floyd Died Because Chauvin’s ‘Heart Was Too Small’ as Case Heads to JuryOver the four-week watershed trial, prosecutors argued Chauvin, 45, “betrayed” his badge on May 25 when he ignored Floyd’s dozens of pleas for help as he knelt on his neck for a total of “9 minutes and 29 seconds.” Chauvin’s defense insisted the former cop was just doing what any other “reasonable officer” would do during a “dynamic” arrest.“George Floyd didn’t have to die that day; shouldn’t have died that day. But for the fact that the defendant decided not to get up and not to let up, George Floyd died,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher told jurors in Hennepin County court during closing arguments on Monday.Schleicher insisted that Chauvin heard Floyd’s pleas for help “but he just didn’t listen” and “chose pride over policing.” Schleicher added that while Floyd repeated he couldn’t breathe 27 times in the first four minutes and 45 seconds of his arrest, all Chauvin did “was mock him,” telling him, “It takes a lot of oxygen to complain.”“He knew better. He just didn’t do better. What [Chauvin] did is not policing. What [Chauvin] did is assault,” the prosecutor added. “That day, his badge wasn’t in the right place. He’s not on trial for who he was. He’s on trial for what he did.”To make that point, prosecutors called several of Chauvin’s former peers, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who claimed the ex-cop “absolutely” violated department protocol. Three medical experts also testified that Floyd died of low oxygen from the cop’s actions during the arrest. In the gut-wrenching video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly asking for help, calling out for his mother, and saying he could not breathe.Veteran Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Charged With Second-Degree ManslaughterChauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, offered his own narrative to the jury. With seven of his own witnesses, Nelson argued that Floyd’s death could have been caused by several other factors, including carbon-monoxide poisoning or his history of drug use, and not necessarily his client’s forceful knee restraint. At least two law-enforcement officers who also assisted the Minneapolis police department during Floyd’s arrest testified that the crowd that surrounded the officer was “very aggressive”—which may have spooked him.“There is absolutely no evidence that Officer Chauvin intentionally, purposefully applied unlawful force,” Nelson insisted during his closing argument on Monday. “These are officers doing their jobs in a highly stressful situation. It’s tragic. It’s tragic.”Nelson urged jurors to look at the “totality” of Floyd’s arrest—and not just the nine minutes Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck. He also argued that several factors could have contributed to Floyd’s death and that Chauvin was distracted while dealing with the growing anger from bystanders and failed to notice that Floyd had stopped breathing.“Human behavior is unpredictable and nobody knows that better than a police officer. Someone can be compliant one second and fighting the next,” Nelson said. “Officers are human beings capable of making mistakes in highly stressful situations.”Three other officers involved in the arrest—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will now face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How to protect state land around Payette Lake? One idea: a new tax on property owners

    Local leaders seek to preserve open space around McCall “before it all gets developed.”

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Russia Abruptly Claims It Is Ordering Troops to Pull Back From Ukraine’s Border

    Russian Defense MinistryFor weeks, Russia has been inflaming tensions in Eastern Europe by building up a mighty force of some 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced it had achieved what it wanted with the exercise, and ordered its army to pack up and go home.According to BBC News, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in the last major conflict in the region seven years ago. Shoigu said the plan of military “snap checks” had been achieved, and there’s nothing left for the tens of thousands of troops to do but to head back.“The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defense for the country,” said the minister, who added that some soldiers will be ordered to return to their “permanent bases” in Russia on Friday, and the entire operation will be completed in just over a week, on May 1.Сегодня на полигоне «Опук» (Республика Крым) пройдет основной этап учений войск Южного военного округа и Воздушно-десантных войск, которые проводились в рамках внезапной проверки боеготовности https://t.co/8ltXgN2IKC#Учения #ЮВО #ВДВ #Крым pic.twitter.com/VnS6KuKFWH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 22, 2021 Shoigu’s announcement came immediately after Russia staged massive military exercises in Crimea on Thursday to underline a show of force on the Ukraine border that has put Kyiv and its Western allies on high alert for weeks. The defense ministry claimed the exercises involved 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and over 1,000 military vehicles.Shoigu oversaw the operation in a helicopter, and after his stand-down order he said the military had proven its readiness to respond to any “adverse developments” during NATO’s Defender Europe 2021 exercise—a mass U.S. Army-led war game that’s running in Europe until June.The troop buildup caused panic in Ukraine—and, even though the withdrawal will be met with relief—Russia has displayed that it could raise a major force at the border if required. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Wall Street Journal this week: “We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House said Biden had “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies to punish Moscow’s threatening behavior with new sanctions.Later, after the withdrawal announcement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “We are monitoring the situation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A mushroom recall for listeria of the same brand recalled after a deadly 2020 outbreak

    All 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Guan’s Enoki Mushrooms have been recalled after the state of Michigan found listeria in a package.

  • People are climbing over Trump’s border wall with $5 ladders, report says

    ‘Unlike the wall, these ladders are functional,’ a Texas activist tells Texas Monthly

  • Cop who fatally shot teen in Tennessee school bathroom won’t face charges, official says

    Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, died during a confrontation with police.

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Transgender girl gets death threats after asking Texas lawmakers to defend her rights

    Mother of boy who testified at hearing forced to ‘file a police report’

  • Bookmark These 11 Places on HipCamp for Your Next Outdoor Retreat

    Nestled between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains outside Los Angeles, this cozy A-frame has all the brightness of California with all the action of the wilderness. An expansive deck and a projector above a wide fireplace are welcome respites after daytime hikes, swimming, and climbing excursions a short trip away. Set on 13 private acres with panoramic views of towering trees, this light-filled carriage house in upstate New York epitomizes getting away from it all.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for calling BLM greatest terrorist risk to US

    ‘It’s actually white supremacist extremists,’ says Star Trek actor George Takei