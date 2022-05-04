KC police, Missouri High Patrol trooper fatally shoot homicide suspect after chase

Kansas City police and a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper were involved in a fatal shooting of a homicide suspect who led them on a high-speed chase that ended south of Platte City, the Platte County sheriff told members of the media.

The pursuit began around 9:15 p.m. after police spotted a 26-year-old suspect being sought in connection with a Kansas City, Kansas homicide, Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen told KMBC.

The suspect led police on a high-speed chase that crossed state lines. At times, the man drove the wrong way on Interstate 435 for several miles, Owen said.

The driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Northwest 132nd Street and Running Horse Road south of Platte City. Police and the highway patrol surrounded the area.

Both Kansas City police and the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that members of their agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting. They said the Platte County Sheriff’s Office would be the investigating agency.

Further details were not immediately available Wednesday morning.