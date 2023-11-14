KC police take over homicide investigation of suburban teen who was reported missing

Kansas City police have taken over the homicide investigation of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday and found dead Sunday in suburban Grandview.

Police were notified Saturday afternoon that Amauri Hughes, of Grandview, was possibly missing. Her body was discovered Sunday in the 6100 block of East 127th Street and identified by Grandview police who responded to a report of an unresponsive person there.

Over the course of the investigation, Kansas City and Grandview detectives collaborated and determined Hughes was apparently killed roughly eight miles away at a residence in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood in Kansas City, near East 75th Street and College Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a KCPD spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Becchina said the investigation was ongoing and detectives had made headway toward identifying a person of interest.

Police continued to investigate the time and manner of death, Becchina said, while working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Further information about the investigation was not disclosed by police.

The killing of Hughes brings Kansas City’s number of homicides in 2023 to 164, according to data maintained by The Star. It comes as the city remains on pace to exceed the number of homicides seen in 2022, which was the second-deadliest in its history with 171 people killed.