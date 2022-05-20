KC police take person into custody after woman found fatally shot in crashed vehicle

One person was detained after a woman was found fatally shot in a car Thursday night in Kansas City.

A juvenile in the vehicle was not injured.

At about 10:45 p.m., officers at the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division station heard gunshots outside the station, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the department.

Officers went outside and discovered a vehicle had crashed into a neighboring apartment parking lot at 1224 Linwood Blvd.

Police found a woman inside the vehicle who appeared to have been shot and was unresponsive. They also found a child inside who was uninjured.

Emergency crews declared the woman dead at the scene. A person nearby was detained for further investigation, Becchina said.

This is the 63rd homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. By this time last year — the second deadliest year on record — the city had seen 58 homicides.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.