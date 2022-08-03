KC police search for missing 11-year-old girl with medical and mental health concerns

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl with health issues who has been missing since Tuesday.

Caydence Fitzpatrick, 11, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. near her home in 803 Northeast Windrose Court, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the department.

Authorities say she is in need of attention for medical and mental health reasons. Her family is concerned that Fitzpatrick is in danger and in need of medication.

She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 150 pounds with reddish brown, curly hair. She was carrying a camouflage backpack before disappearing. Police say is unclear what she was wearing.

Officers are requesting that anyone with information regarding Fitzpatrick’s location contact the Kansas City Police Department Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.