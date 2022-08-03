KC police search for missing 11-year-old girl with medical and mental health concerns

Submitted
Matti Gellman
·1 min read

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl with health issues who has been missing since Tuesday.

Caydence Fitzpatrick, 11, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. near her home in 803 Northeast Windrose Court, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the department.

Authorities say she is in need of attention for medical and mental health reasons. Her family is concerned that Fitzpatrick is in danger and in need of medication.

She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 150 pounds with reddish brown, curly hair. She was carrying a camouflage backpack before disappearing. Police say is unclear what she was wearing.

Officers are requesting that anyone with information regarding Fitzpatrick’s location contact the Kansas City Police Department Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Beach man accused of shooting a woman dead while he was nude in a Miami-Dade alley

    A Miami Beach man was taken into custody at his condominium home late Tuesday after police said a surveillance camera caught him grabbing a 25-year-old woman and killing her with one shot to the head in a North Miami-Dade alley.

  • 17-year-old suspect arrested, accused of killing 32-year-old woman in Fort Worth shooting

    The victim was shot in the back at a home in north Fort Worth, police said.

  • How the CIA targeted Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

    STORY: How does a government target an elusive militant leader?In the case of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri – killed by the U.S. government over the weekend – it’s through "careful, patient and persistent" work by counter-terrorism and intelligence agencies, according to a senior administration official.Zawahiri’s death - the biggest blow to Al Qaeda since the U.S. killed its founder Osama bin Laden in 2011 – came after he had been in hiding for years, rumored to have been in Pakistan's tribal area or inside Afghanistan.Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official laid out the details – starting with how the U.S. government had been aware of a network that supported Zawahiri.Over the past year, following the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials had been watching for indications of Al Qaeda's presence in the country.This year, they confirmed that Zawahiri's family - his wife, his daughter and her children - had relocated to a safe house in Kabul. Zawahiri was later identified at the same location.Once at the safe house, Zawahiri stayed put – and was identified multiple times on the balcony of the house.By April, President Joe Biden was briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.On July 1st, after weeks of meetings, the President and his top advisors, including CIA Director William Burns, convened in the White House Situation Room, where Biden was presented with a plan to take out Zawahiri.Senior inter-agency lawyers confirmed that Zawahiri was a lawful target based on his continuing leadership of Al Qaeda.On July 25, Biden was given a final briefing.The president then authorized "a precise tailored air strike" on the condition that it minimize the risk of civilian casualties.The strike was carried out at 9:48 p.m. ET – or 0148 GMT - on July 30 by a drone firing so-called "hellfire" missiles, striking Zawahiri where he had often been spotted - on the balcony of his safe house.

  • Children At Baltimore Day Care Recount Alleged Sexual Abuse By Former Cop

    Baltimore police are continuing to interview at least 93 children who attended a day care facility where a 57-year-old man allegedly abused minors.

  • Crew takes ‘entire roof’ off wrong Overland Park home — then vanishes, homeowner says

    The workers left “when they realized it was the wrong house,” he says.

  • Alex Jones’ Damning Texts ACCIDENTALLY Sent to Sandy Hook Lawyer

    Briana Sanchez/Pool via ReutersA day after far-right conspiracy-monger Alex Jones was scolded by a judge for chewing gum in the courtroom, opposing lawyers dropped a bombshell revelation they said proved the embattled InfoWars host has been lying on the stand.Jones testified on Wednesday for the second time in attempting to fend off one of many defamation lawsuits brought by families affected by the Sandy Hook massacre. They are seeking at least $150 million from Jones and his bankrupt media com

  • 12-year-old chews through restraints to escape accused kidnapper, Alabama officials say

    Officials also found two decomposing bodies during their investigation.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Paul Pelosi allegedly slurred speech, had drug in system and handed over police privilege card during DUI bust

    Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly had a drug in his system and addressed police with slurred speech during his arrest on May 28.

  • Family of five found dead in Orlando home. ‘A sickening sadness.’ Police release identities

    This story has been updated to note the identities of the victims. Earlier reports misidentified the gender of the adult child.

  • Alex Jones railed against Sandy Hook parents on his broadcast as they testified against him at trial. The jury heard the insults in court.

    Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Baltimore teen facing life in prison after first-degree murder charge in traffic shooting

    Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby has charged a 15-year-old boy with first degree murder for a traffic shooting, and he now faces potential life in prison.

  • 11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says

    Police "attacked" an 11-year-old Black boy during Kids Day at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento.

  • Police identify family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide near Orlando

    Officers found the family of 5 while conducting a well-being check Tuesday afternoon.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

    Yes, you read that right…

  • Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

    Fox NewsFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stun

  • Thieves Caught Hoarding $1 Million Worth of Catalytic Converters

    The Texas crime ring was storing the essential and pricey car components in seven locations around the city of Houston.