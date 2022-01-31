KC police in standoff with person of interest in Lee’s Summit Amtrak train homicide

Luke Nozicka, Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Kansas City police remain in an hours-long standoff Monday evening with an armed person of interest in a homicide earlier this month at an Amtrak station in Lee’s Summit.

Officers from both agencies were conducting a residence check related to the homicide investigation about 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Bushman Drive in Kansas City’s Citadel neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The person they were searching for is a person of interest in the Jan. 14 killing of 30-year-old Richie Aaron Jr., who was shot aboard an Amtrak train while it was stopped at the Lee’s Summit station near 3rd and Main streets.

Officers Monday made contact with a woman at the front door and saw the person of interest, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman. Officers “deescalated the situation and backed away,” he said.

Police arranged for a safe exit for the woman. They surrounded the apartment area and brought in tactical officers and negotiators. Several times, police said, the person of interest opened the door and pointed a gun at officers.

“Negotiators are continuing to talk with the male and urging him to peacefully come out,” Becchina said in an email.

Sgt. Chris Depue, a Lee’s Summit police spokesman, said once the standoff ends, officers from his department will take the person of interest in custody and continue the homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kansas City police are involved in a standoff in the 1600 block of Bushman Drive in Kansas City.
