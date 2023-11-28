KC restaurant, bakery and cafe about to open 2nd spot, in Johnson County. Here’s when

Kansas City’s Billie’s Grocery will open its second location on Saturday, in Ranch Mart North at 3614 W. 95th St. in Leawood.

Owner Robin Krause opened the first location at 3216 Gillham Plaza Suite 100, near Union Hill, in 2020, with a menu of breakfast bowls, deli sandwiches and pastries. Billie’s website describes the food as “organic and nutrient dense.”

Earlier this year, Billie’s announced it would expand in late summer or fall.

In addition to its gluten-free bakery items, Billie’s offers specialty coffee drinks and healthy food offerings, like its carnitas bowl (with guacamole, chili oil, brown rice, quinoa, cilantro, lime, black beans, pico de gallo and organic wild greens) and deli style Reuben (with house fermented purple kraut, marble rye, stone ground mustard, horseradish mayo).

Last month, the KC Current soccer team announced that Billie’s would be a vendor when the new CPKC Stadium opens in March.

The Leawood Billie’s will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.