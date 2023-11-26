KC Roos men’s basketball falls to Brown in OT. KC women’s team loses at Cleveland St.

The KC Roos men’s and women’s basketball teams were in action on Saturday, starting with a 10 a.m. Central tip for the men’s team, which took the court in the Baha Mar Nassau Championship event in the Bahamas.

The Roos (2-4) took Brown to overtime but ran out of gas in the extra period, falling 93-83.

KC, which held a two-point advantage at halftime, saw several memorable performances, including 19 points three assists and two rebounds from Anderson Kopp. Kopp picked up two quick fouls to begin the second half, including his third with 18:00 to go in regulation, but he did not foul out of the contest.

Jamar Brown added 13 points, five rebounds and two steals before fouling out for KC, and Khristion Courseault added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists before meeting the same fate.

Jayson Petty chimed in with 10 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

A second-half cold spell for the Roos, who shot only 38.7% from the field in the period, kept KC from avoiding overtime.

Kino Lilly Jr. led Brown with 27 points on 8-for-12 shooting, while AJ Lesburt chipped in 20 points off the Bears’ bench.

KC women’s basketball falls to Cleveland State

The KC Roos women’s basketball team never really threatened in a road loss at Cleveland State.

The Roos trailed by as many as eight in the first quarter and by double-digits for much of the ensuing three. Cleveland State won every quarter en route to a 27-point win, 82-55.

Dominique Phillips, who scored 11 points with seven rebounds off the bench, was the only Roo in double-figures. The starting lineup combined to shoot 11-for-30 (36.7%) from the field.

Emani Bennett and Jocelyn Ewell led the KC starters with eight points apiece.

The Roos’ next game will be Dec. 2 against Arkansas State.