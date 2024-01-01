KC Royals made key acquisitions this offseason. Let’s project their lineup for 2024

The Kansas City Royals will look a little different next season. A lot has been made of pitching acquisitions that included two starters and multiple high-leverage relievers for the bullpen.

The Royals also made a few underrated signings. KC added power-hitting slugger Hunter Renfroe and utilityman Garrett Hampson.

Each brings a unique skill-set to the organization.

Renfroe, 31, has produced six seasons with 20 or more home runs. He spent last year with the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds.

“There’s a lot that Hunter offers to our organization and to our lineup,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “It’s going to stretch our lineup. The experience is invaluable.

“But also, you know, just looking from what we needed to gain going back to our goals this offseason and our plans, we need more production from the outfield from a (slugging) perspective.”

Hampson can play multiple positions and will see his share of playing time. Both players have veteran experience to help a young lineup.

So how will the Royals’ projected lineup look in 2024? Here is how things stand as the new year begins.

Projected Kansas City Royals lineup

Here’s how the batting order could look for KC, as well as the defensive positions ...

Maikel Garcia (3B) Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) Salvador Perez (Catcher) Nelson Velázquez (DH) Hunter Renfroe (RF) MJ Melendez (LF) Michael Massey (2B) Kyle Isbel (CF)

Bench: Garrett Hampson (UTIL), Freddy Fermin (Catcher), Drew Waters (OF), Nick Pratto (INF/OF)

Rotation: Cole Ragans (LHP), Seth Lugo (RHP), Michael Wacha (RHP), Brady Singer (RHP), Jordan Lyles (RHP)

*** The Royals could decide between Ragans or Lugo as their No. 1 starter. We will know more once spring training begins and the rotation is finalized.

What it could mean?

The Royals have some decisions to make.

Competition is expected at a few spots during spring training. Will they add another versatile left-handed bench bat? How will they fill their final bench spots? These questions will be answered before the season begins.

The Royals will get a big boost as Pasquantino returns to the lineup. Pasquantino was poised to build off his promising 2022 campaign this past season, but then he hurt his shoulder — an injury that required surgery.

Pasquantino hit .247 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs in 61 games. He also hit 17 doubles and slugged .437.

“I know the guys are fired up, ready to get out to spring,” Pasquantino said. “I’m probably more fired up than most just because it’s been so long.”

Also worth noting: Royals manager Matt Quatraro likes to shift his lineup. There will be days when Perez is the designated hitter and Fermin plays catcher. Hampson could also draw starts to spell Isbel, Massey, Garcia or Witt.

How Quatraro configures his lineup will be important. Renfroe should generate more run production in the middle of the order. Witt is coming off a historic campaign of 30 home runs, 96 RBIs and 49 steals. Perez also blasted 23 home runs in 140 games.

The Royals lost a franchise-record 106 games during their 2023 campaign. This year, KC wants to be competitive.

And Pasquantino believes the Royals can turn it around in the American League Central.

“Yeah, (I’m) ready to just get out there in the spring and see what we’ve got,” he said. “This division is pretty much wide open. So why can’t we go take it?”