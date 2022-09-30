KC teen charged with manslaughter after Google Translate argument leads to fatal shooting

An 18-year-old is facing four felony charges stemming from a fatal shooting that left another teen dead in Kansas City’s Swope Parkway-Elmwood neighborhood on the Fourth of July.

Adrian Gutierrez, of Kansas City, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful weapon use, records filed in Jackson County Circuit Court show. Guttierez allegedly shot and killed Carlos Collado, also 18, outside of a residence after the pair had argued through the Google Translate application.

According to charging documents, Kansas City police were dispatched around 4 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 5700 block of Mersington Avenue. Collado was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence there and pronounced dead at the scene.

On the back steps, investigators collected as evidence a Glock pistol and five spent shell casings nearby. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office later ruled the death a homicide, finding the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the back torso.

Gutierrez was arrested by officers at the residence that morning. During a police interview, Gurtierrez said he was friends with Collado but the two communicated solely through Google Translate because Collado only spoke Spanish.

Gutierrez told police that Collado was staying the night at the residence on Mersington and asked Gutierrez to wake his sister so Collado could spend time with her. Gutierrez said Collado was being “disrespectful,” and later made statements Gutierrez took as threats to his family.

Gutierrez told detectives he reached for the gun in his waistband and told Collado to leave. Collado then stepped toward him, prompting Gutierrez to draw.

Authorities allege Gutierrez admitted to shooting Collado five times as he ran away.

A warrant for Gutierrez’s arrest was issued Wednesday, and Gutierrez was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $100,000 bond as of Thursday night.