The KC Wheel is open. Here’s what you need to know about tickets, parking and more

The KC Wheel opened to the public on Thursday in the Pennway Point entertainment district, one of many planned future attractions heading to the location near Union Station.

Pennway Putt, the 16-hole minigolf course underneath the wheel, also opened Thursday, just in time for thousands of Kansas City students heading on winter break.

The Ferris wheel and minigolf course are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 2, rain or shine, with more times to be announced later. The attraction will close for extreme weather, said Karyn Wilder, the project’s manager and vice president of Icon Experiences, the entertainment development group that built the wheel.

We have received questions about the wheel. Here’s what to know before you experience Kansas City’s skyline from 150 feet in the air:

How much do tickets cost?

Limited-time price tickets for the KC Wheel are $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-11. After Jan. 2, prices will be $17 for adults and $13.50 for children.

You can also purchase a separate ticket for the VIP gondola, which is $50 per person. VIP tickets are for a specific time, which you can reserve when you buy them online.

Both the VIP and regular gondolas can fit up to six people.

Pennway Putt tickets are bought separately and cost $12 for all ages until Jan. 2. If you buy a Ferris wheel ticket, the minigolf tickets cost is $10.

A minigolf course is at the base of the KC Wheel in downtown Kansas City.

Tickets for the minigolf course will cost $15 after Jan. 2.

Tickets for the regular and VIP gondolas and minigolf can be bought online at kcwheel.com. The prices listed do not include taxes.

Where can I park?

There is free parking near the Ferris wheel, including a lot under Interstate 35 and a small lot at the intersection of Jefferson and West 25th streets.

KC Wheel is seen at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.

Visitors can also pay for parking at the Union Station parking garage at 1804 Broadway St., which is a short walk from the KC Wheel. Parking at the garage is free for 30 minutes, $6 for up to four hours, $15 for four to eight hours, and $23 for more than eight hours.

The South Plaza lot on the south side of Union Station costs $15 to park anytime.

What can I bring on the gondola?

You are not allowed to take food or drinks into the gondolas until Wheel House, the restaurant underneath the Ferris wheel, opens in early 2024. The eatery is expected to sell drinks in a special cup that you will be allowed to enjoy while taking a spin on the wheel, according to Havilah Ross, a spokesperson for the KC Wheel.

Pennway Putt also does not allow food or drinks.

Wheelchair users can bring their wheelchair on two of the 36 gondolas. The wheelchair-accessible gondolas have 32-inch-wide door openings, and a ramp is available to accommodate wheelchairs.

A gondolas is seen on the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.

If you do not want to bring your wheelchair on board, staff will store your wheelchair on the loading platform, where it will be immediately available at the end of your ride. Staff will also help you transfer from your wheelchair to the gondola seats and back to your wheelchair after the ride.

Strollers are not allowed on the gondola, but stroller parking is available. Service animals are allowed.

What else is going to be at Pennway Point?

Along with the KC Wheel and the minigolf course, you can expect several bars and restaurants to operate at Pennway Point, such as Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Bar, Chef J BBQ, Whiskey Bar at Barrel Hall and Würstl, a Viennese sausage restaurant.

The Lumi Neon Museum will lie in Neon Alley, sitting right below the Ferris wheel. The outdoor museum of Kansas City signs will stretch the width of the venue.