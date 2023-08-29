KC woman arrested after allegedly burying father’s remains in yard, living off his benefits

Nevada officials are extraditing a Kansas City woman after finding her father’s remains buried in a homemade coffin and believing she was living off his Social Security and VA benefits.

After serving a search warrant Friday in the 3800 block of Peggy Avenue, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it found buried human remains identified as 95-year-old Bruce Brown.

The sheriff’s office began investigating earlier this year, when they learned Brown hadn’t been seen or heard from since April.

Investigators traveled to Kansas City to interview Brown’s daughter, Gennice Walker, after establishing probable cause that she was living off her father’s Social Security and VA benefits. The sheriff’s office also received information that Walker had buried her father in the desert.

Walker refused to cooperate and was arrested in Kansas City for larceny. She will be extradited to Nye County as the investigation continues.

Nye County officials ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000 or the anonymous tips line at 702-385-5555.