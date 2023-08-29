KC woman arrested after allegedly burying father’s remains in yard, living off his benefits

Andrea Klick
·1 min read
0
File photo

Nevada officials are extraditing a Kansas City woman after finding her father’s remains buried in a homemade coffin and believing she was living off his Social Security and VA benefits.

After serving a search warrant Friday in the 3800 block of Peggy Avenue, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it found buried human remains identified as 95-year-old Bruce Brown.

The sheriff’s office began investigating earlier this year, when they learned Brown hadn’t been seen or heard from since April.

Investigators traveled to Kansas City to interview Brown’s daughter, Gennice Walker, after establishing probable cause that she was living off her father’s Social Security and VA benefits. The sheriff’s office also received information that Walker had buried her father in the desert.

Walker refused to cooperate and was arrested in Kansas City for larceny. She will be extradited to Nye County as the investigation continues.

Nye County officials ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000 or the anonymous tips line at 702-385-5555.

Recommended Stories

  • Snapchat's new 'Dreams' feature uses generative AI to remix users' selfies

    Snapchat has added a new generative AI feature to its app, called “Dreams.”

  • Google is bringing generative AI to its security tooling

    Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced several new generative AI enhancements to its security product line in an effort to make it easier to find information from a massive amount of security data by simply asking questions in plain language. Steph Hay, head of UX for cloud security at Google, says that these new capabilities are designed to do more with less. “We're really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said at a press event last week.

  • Primed and ready: Deion Sanders' Power Five coaching debut takes him back to a place that's all too familiar

    Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.

  • Google Colab gains an enterprise tier

    Google Colaboratory (Colab for short), Google’s service designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a browser, including code to run AI apps, is gaining an enterprise tier. Called Colab Enterprise, the new offering combines Colab notebooks -- the environment where developers write Python code -- with what Google describes as "enterprise-level security" and "compliance support capabilities."

  • Google's AlloyDB AI transforms databases to power generative AI apps

    AlloyDB, Google's fully managed PostgresSQL-compatible database service, is gaining a few AI smarts. Google today announced the launch of AlloyDB AI, an integrated set of capabilities built into AlloyDB for PostgreSQL to support developers in building generative AI apps using their own data. AlloyDB AI, available in preview via AlloyDB Omni (which is moving from a technical preview to public preview), provides built-in support for vector embeddings -- delivering the foundation for AI search apps and more.

  • Allseated, a virtual venue tour and event planning platform, raises $20M

    Allseated, a platform that helps event organizers plan and showcase venues virtually, has raised $20 million in an equity round of funding. Founded in 2011, Allseated serves a collaborative space-visualization platform that allows venues and planners to create virtual walkthroughs for prospective clients, including tools for building 360-degree views of buildings and designing floor plans. Indeed, Allseated launched a "metaverse for enterprises" last May, however alongside today's funding news the company revealed that it's spinning out its so-called "meetaverse" division into a standalone entity, though it provided no further context on why it's doing so, who's heading it up, or how it will be funded.

  • Stock futures steady with consumer confidence data on deck: Stock market news today

    Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors prepared for a stream of economic data.

  • Max will stream 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Killing Eve' and other AMC+ shows

    Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.

  • SEC settles first NFT enforcement case, fines LA media company $6M

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a non-fungible token project, marking the first time the authority has taken enforcement action against a company for selling unregistered NFTs. Impact Theory, a Los Angeles-based media company, "encouraged potential investors to view the purchase of Founder's Key [the company's NFT project] as an investment into the business, stating that investors would profit from their purchases if Impact Theory was successful in its efforts," the SEC order said, adding that the digital assets offered to investors were in the form of "investment contracts" and therefore "securities."

  • MFast get backing from Wavemaker Partners to increase financial services access in Vietnam

    The majority of Vietnam’s population live in rural areas and often lack access to financial services because banks and other institutions open most of their physical locations in cities. MFast wants to change that with what it says is the leading financial services distribution network in Vietnam. The company announced today it has raised $6 million in its Series A funding round, led by Wavemaker Partners.

  • A new creator’s guild aims to protect online content creators

    Content creation is work, but in such a rapidly shifting social media landscape, creators face an uphill battle fighting for fair pay and ownership of their content — typically without any institutional support. The CGA, which launched last week, describes itself as a “professional service organization” instead of a labor union.

  • Woman raids her mother-in-law’s closet in the U.K., unearths ‘treasure trove’ of ’90s and early ’00s pieces: ‘MIL is a baddie’

    Influencer Arden Rose raided her British mother-in-law's closet for '90s and early '00s pieces -- and TikTokers are majorly jealous. The post Woman raids her mother-in-law’s closet in the U.K., unearths ‘treasure trove’ of ’90s and early ’00s pieces: ‘MIL is a baddie’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Astra’s Apollo Fusion acquisition followed by delays and desertion

    Two years ago, Astra hailed its acquisition of satellite propulsion startup Apollo Fusion as a strategic move that would round out its launch business and bring expert engineers into the fold. An August 14, 2023 settlement agreement between Astra and Apollo Fusion holders, LinkedIn data showing an employee exodus, internal company documents, as well as interviews with multiple sources, exposes what will likely become a canonical cautionary tale on aerospace acquisitions. Astra did not respond to TechCrunch’s multiple requests for comment on this story.

  • Safer in the air or on the road? It's a long-standing debate

    Compared to air travel, American roads are more dangerous, and they're getting worse. But there may be solutions with road design and smaller cars.

  • Hyundai recalls almost 38,000 Elantra Hybrids for unintended acceleration issue

    A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.

  • I’ll be wearing this slimming jumpsuit for the rest of summer — and it's just $20 right now

    With 10,000+ five-star Amazon ratings, you'll want to add this number to your cart ... stat, while it's nearly 40% off!

  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise service encrypts corporate conversations

    OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise today, the business-focused subscription it teased in April. The company says it won’t train its AI models on any business data or conversations. “Our models don’t learn from your usage,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post about the enterprise features. In addition, the new plan encrypts business chats (in transit and at rest) and is SOC 2 compliant. OpenAI says companies including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC and Zapier have already tested ChatGPT Enterprise.

  • Brittany Arnett of Toasted Table shares her appreciation for an intentional home-made meal

    Food influencer Brittany Arnett ( follow us here! The post Brittany Arnett of Toasted Table shares her appreciation for an intentional home-made meal appeared first on In The Know.

  • These are the top 5 stores to find cheap yet durable rugs that actually look expensive

    The right rug can pull all your decor together. The post These are the top 5 stores to find cheap yet durable rugs that actually look expensive appeared first on In The Know.

  • 2023 FIBA World Cup: Team USA reserves — led by Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves — spark rout of Greece

    The U.S. team relied on what other FIBA teams don’t have — formidable depth — to move to 2-0 in Group C.