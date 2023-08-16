KC Zoo taking reservations for new aquarium

TechCrunch

The price of Amazon Music Unlimited plans is increasing for Prime members and customers on the family plan, Amazon revealed on an FAQ page on its website. The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members is increasing from $8.99 to $9.99 per month, or $89 to $99 per year. The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is increasing from $15.99 to $16.99 per month, or $159 to $169 per year.