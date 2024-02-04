KCATA bus passenger hit and critically injured in hit-and-run near E 18th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone was hit and left critically injured soon after exiting a KCATA bus on Hardesty Boulevard in Kansas City Saturday evening.

Around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a call about a hit-and-run near East 18th Street and Hardesty Boulevard.

Kansas City police say that a person exited a KCATA bus while on the west side of Hardesty, just south of E. 18th. While crossing Hardesty the victim was hit by a “dark-colored SUV or van.”

The driver fled the scene, according to officials. The victim was left with critical injuries.

FOX4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

