KCATA hit by ransom cyber-attack, affecting communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transit Authority announced this week that is was hit by a ransom cyber-attack.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, Jan. 23. KCATA said all service is operating, including fixed-route buss, Freedom and Freedom-On-Demand paratransit service.

KCATA said at this time regional RideKC call centers can’t receive calls or can any KCATA landline.

Freedom and Freedom-On-Demand Paratransit customers can call these numbers to schedule a trip:

KCMO & Independence – 816-512-5563

Wyandotte County – 913-573-8351

Johnson County – 913-362-3500

Fixed-route bus customers can log on to RideKC.org or use the Transit app for bus schedule information.

KCATA said all appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the FBI. It is also working with outside cyber professionals and said it will have systems back up and running as soon as possible.

