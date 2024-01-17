KCC, INNOVATE Albion increasing access to STEM experiences with free 'STEM Saturdays' in 2024

Kids work on a project at INNOVATE Albion, a tech education nonprofit launched by Caster Concepts in 2019.

BATTLE CREEK — Kellogg Community College and INNOVATE Albion are increasing access to STEM experiences for youth in Calhoun County with five free events this year.

The STEM Saturdays project, led by the KCC Lifelong Learning Department’s Bruin Youth Programming initiative, offers hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities and demonstrations for kids of all ages and their families in Calhoun County.

Events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Saturdays:

Jan. 20 at KCC’s Regional Manufacturing Technology Center, 405 Hill Brady Road, Battle Creek

March 16 at INNOVATE Albion, 200 W. Center St., Albion

May 18 at the Marshall Middle School cafeteria, 100 E Green St., Marshall

Sept. 21 at INNOVATE Albion, 200 W. Center St., Albion

Nov. 16 at the Battle Creek Area Mathematics and Science Center, 171 Michigan Ave., Battle Creek

From left are Scott Cubberly, Caroline Hurteau. Elmer Lee, Carolyn Bloodworth, Greg Moore and interim Kellogg Community College President Paul R. Watson II during a ceremonial presentation of a $100,000 check from the Consumers Energy Foundation to KCC May 21, 2022.

In addition to financial and logistical support from KCC and INNOVATE Albion, STEM Saturdays are funded via support from the Albion Community Foundation, the Albion-Homer United Way, the Battle Creek Community Foundation, Caster Cares, Eaton Corporation, Haas Trucking, the Marshall Community Foundation, the Rural Technology Fund and Team 1 Plastics, in addition to a $100,000 Consumers Energy Foundation grant awarded in 2022.

For more information, call INNOVATE Albion 517-945-4800 or visit kellogg.edu/youth.

