KCC receives grant funding to help address 'critical shortage' of EMS workers in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK — Up to three dozen students will receive $2,000 each to help fund Basic Emergency Medical Technician training at Kellogg Community College in 2024 thanks to grant funding from the state of Michigan.

The Emergency Medical Services Workforce (EMSW-2024) grant, issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is designed to address a critical shortage of EMS workers in the state by empowering approved educational institutions like KCC to provide scholarships and grants for EMS students.

KCC’s grant totals $75,000, of which $72,000 will be allocated specifically for scholarships for up to 36 Basic EMT students.

The Basic EMT scholarship is “a game changer” both for individuals and the state’s EMS system, explained Clark Imus, EMS professor and program coordinator at KCC.

“This scholarship is a genuine opportunity, actively contributing to the future of emergency medical services and emphasizing the impact of education in saving lives,” Imus said in a news release. “It’s not just about getting an education; it’s about building a strong, capable workforce that can handle emergencies effectively.”

The EMSW-2024 grant is the second such grant KCC has been awarded to help address the EMS professional shortage in Michigan this year. In February, KCC was awarded a $350,000 EMSW-2023 grant to cover the full cost of KCC Paramedic Certificate Program training for up to 18 students enrolling in the 2023-24 Paramedic Academy.

Funds from the EMSW-2024 grant can be applied to the cost of the following EMT courses this coming spring, summer or fall semester:

EMT 141: EMT Basic 2

EMT 142: EMT Basic Simulation

EMT 143: EMT Basic Clinical

EMT 144: Prehospital Trauma Life Support

Interested students must apply online at kellogg.academicworks.com/opportunities/2159 by March 4. The application is free.

KCC’s entry-level Basic EMT Certificate is a one-semester, 16-credit program that provides a foundational group of courses in EMS education leading toward licensure with the MDHHS as a basic emergency medical technician. For more information about the program and other EMS offerings at KCC, visit kellogg.edu/ems.

For more information about the grant or EMS training at KCC, contact Imus at imusc@kellogg.edu or (269) 565-2652.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: KCC receives $75K grant to fund 36 Basic EMT student scholarships