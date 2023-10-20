KCCI gets you ready for Week 9 of Iowa high school football
KCCI gets you ready for Week 9 of Iowa high school football
KCCI gets you ready for Week 9 of Iowa high school football
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly rated pair of headphones for 80% off, and so much more.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
Unlike trash humans, these fluffy coats will text you back.
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Another day, another convert: Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's chargers starting in 2025, Toyota said this week. The top automaker by global sales, Toyota is the latest to back the North American Charging Standard (NACS), following Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Nissan, Mercedes, GM and Ford, among others. In just about five months, Tesla has virtually sidelined the Combined Charging System (CCS), the standard backed by the Biden administration.
This week, we drive the Honda Pilot and BMW i7, discuss Dodge Charger leaks and Toyota Celica rumors, and preview the Japan Mobility Show.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The all-natural odor eliminator is safe for kids too!
This week's best tech deals include a few all-time lows on recommended 4K TVs, the AirPods Pro for $189 and a couple of deals on good gaming laptops.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Deals of the Week: Allara raised $10 million for women's hormonal health, Agnikul raised $26.7 million for its orbital launch technologies.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
The host told production staff that Apple executives had raised concerns about certain subject matters he's potentially covering in the show, particularly China and artificial intelligence, according to The New York Times.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast detailing new allegations around Jim Harbaugh in Michigan football, in which the NCAA is investigating the team illegally sending advance scouts to steal signs and gain other competitive advantages.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Here are the highlights from this past week, from the war in Israel to the Republican Party’s ongoing chaos in Congress to the 2024 presidential race, and to the gag order against former President Trump.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
Stock up for the season.
Kansas avoided major penalties last week when the NCAA wrapped up its lengthy investigation into the program.