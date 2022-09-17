KCFD: Suspect in Palazzo Destefani fire expected to get 15 years in plea deal

Sep. 16—The Kern County Fire Department announced Friday that the man charged with setting a March 26 fire that caused an estimated $2 million in damage at a rural estate on Buena Vista Road is expected to get 15 years in prison as part of the terms of a plea deal he agreed to Wednesday.

Marty Sias, who was arrested March 27 by KCFD fire investigators, pleaded no contest to three felony arson charges brought by the Kern County District Attorney's Office, according to KCFD news release.

The fire was first reported at 8339 Buena Vista Road in Bakersfield around 11:01 p.m. March 26 at a well-known local event venue called Palazzo Destefani. The first firefighters were on scene about eight minutes later, according to previous reporting in The Californian. Fire officials also reported that the department's efforts also saved an estimated $2 million worth of property value in the adjacent structures.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, which was investigated by the KCFD Fire Investigations Unit.

Sias is expected to be sentenced Oct. 13.