KCFD unleashes 'whole lineup of equipment' on vegetation fire

Nov. 11—In what the Kern County Fire Department described as "the whole lineup of fire equipment was unleashed," firefighters kept a vegetation fire at Famoso and South Granite roads to 15 acres on Friday.

Firefighters could see smoke through an ALERTCalifornia wildfire camera as they approached shortly after 9:30 a.m. The fire burned on steep slopes, and 4x4 firefighting vehicles were used to attack the flames while firefighters stretched out hose lines. Helicopter 408 provided eight water drops.

Dozers, hand-crews, patrols, engines and a water tender worked on the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause isn't known.