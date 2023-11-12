KCFD unleashes 'whole lineup of equipment' on vegetation fire

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Nov. 11—In what the Kern County Fire Department described as "the whole lineup of fire equipment was unleashed," firefighters kept a vegetation fire at Famoso and South Granite roads to 15 acres on Friday.

Firefighters could see smoke through an ALERTCalifornia wildfire camera as they approached shortly after 9:30 a.m. The fire burned on steep slopes, and 4x4 firefighting vehicles were used to attack the flames while firefighters stretched out hose lines. Helicopter 408 provided eight water drops.

Dozers, hand-crews, patrols, engines and a water tender worked on the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause isn't known.

Recommended Stories