KCK homicide suspect led police on chase that reached over 100 mph, wrong way on I-435

A Kansas City, Kansas, homicide suspect led police on a chase that reached over 100 mph and went the wrong way on an interstate before being killed in a police shooting in Platte County, according audio captured by Broadcastify.

The suspect, 26-year-old Mekiah Harris, was shot by Kansas City police and a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper late Tuesday in a standoff following the chase that spanned several counties and crossed into both Kansas and Missouri.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Harris in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday outside of Sammy’s Tavern in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Michael A. Rehard was killed in the shooting and two others were injured.

Audio from the police chase shows the level of concern officers had that an innocent bystander may be injured or killed if Harris was not stopped. The chase lasted more than 30 minutes and went from the Westport area of Kansas City into Johnson and Wyandotte counties before ending in a crash along Interstate 435 in Platte County.

The pursuit began about 9:15 p.m. after officers spotted the suspect in the Country Club Plaza area, Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said.

The audio picked up the chase as it went west on Westport Road from Broadway Boulevard. Dispatchers alerted other agencies on a region wide channel that officers were pursuing an suspect in a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Coming up to QuikTrip, still on Westport Road, speeds are about 50, traffic is yielding,” the pursuing officer advised.

Blocks later, speeds had increased to 75 mph.

“He’s running all red lights,” the officer said. “He’s not yielding.”

The chase headed north on Mission Road in Kansas City, Kansas, and then south on Interstate 35 where speeds picked up to 80 mph, according to the audio.

“Speeds are reaching just about 100 miles an hour — no traffic,” the officer said.

Speeds then reached 102 and then 106 mph. Harris went south on Metcalf Avenue where speeds were reported to be 75 mph before he turned and headed west on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

When the chase reached Interstate 35, Harris went south in the northbound lanes. At one point he drove into the grass.

“If highway patrol is over here, they’re going to need the maneuver to stop this guy,” said an officer in a police helicopter that had joined in the chase. “He’s going to hurt somebody.”

The chase went across 67th Street. Shortly after Lackman Road, Harris drove west in the eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway and crossed over Interstate 435.

The chase made it’s way to Johnson Driver and I-435, where Harris went northbound in the southbound lanes. Police units along I-435 were instructed to get into position and deploy tire deflating devices.

“If you guys are going to do it, you better do it quick,” the helicopter officer reported. “He’s probably traveling 90 miles an hour plus.”

The chase continue north in the southbound lanes of I-435 though Wyandotte County. As the chase approached the Missouri River, speeds reached between 90 and 100 mph.

As the pursuit approached Missouri 152, the helicopter officer reported that there was considerable southbound traffic. A dispatcher advised that there was a Missouri Highway Patrol unit that had stop sticks near Northwest 120th Street.

Harris struck the tire deflating devices and officers reported that speeds began dropping.

“He’s losing the front two tires,” an officer reported. “It’s starting to spark.”

Shortly thereafter, Harris crashed into a guardrail and ran from the vehicle.

“He’s running westbound guys,” the officer said. “He’s coming up to North Bedford Falls Road, if someone can come over here.”

Harris ran to a wooded area near Northwest 132nd Street and Running Horse Road, south of Platte City, Owen said. Police and the highway patrol surrounded the area as the police helicopter hovered over the area tracking him.

During the police standoff, Harris allegedly became emotional before he was shot, according to Broadcastify audio.

“He’s making some last requests again and he’s starting to get emotional — crying, wiping tears away,” an officer advised over the radio. “Looks like he’s getting a little more volatile.”

Shortly thereafter an officer advised that the suspect had switched the gun to his other hand.

“Shots fired,” an officer then said. “Shots fire. Suspect down.”