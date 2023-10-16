KCK man charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash killed girlfriend, toddler

A Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for crashing and overturning his vehicle while allegedly racing another vehicle at speeds over 90 miles per hour, killing his girlfriend and toddler.

Derrius L. Tolson, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter for allegedly crashing his Jeep Cherokee into another vehicle before it overturned near Interstate 435 and Northwest Bannister Road, according to court records.

Officers responded to the area around 1:31 p.m. Saturday and saw the Jeep seemingly racing or chasing a vehicle they described as a Dodge on Bannister, saying both were speeding and running red lights.

Police and Tolson had conflicting reports about whether the vehicle was a Chrysler or a Dodge.

At the exit ramp for southbound I-435, the Jeep failed to stop at a red light, striking a Honda Accord. The impact forced the Jeep to roll multiple times and ejected Tolson. An investigation found that the Jeep was traveling between 92 to 94 mph in a 40 mph zone when it hit the Honda, according to a probable cause statement.

Tolson was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. His girlfriend and two-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the toddler had been ejected from the SUV.

Tolson told police he had gone to pick out pumpkins with his girlfriend, daughter and stepdaughter earlier that day. About an hour before the crash, he’d dropped off his stepdaughter at her father’s house and took his daughter and girlfriend to get something to eat.

On their way to pick up another family member, Tolson told investigators that a Chrysler with no license plate and tinted windows revved its engine at him and seemed to be driving too close to his vehicle. Tolson said he sped up to around 60 mph in an attempt to get away from the vehicle.

He believed the vehicle may have clipped his Jeep and then recalled his vehicle overturning multiple times.

A loaded firearm and a backpack with marijuana and scales were found near the Jeep. Tolson said he had a “few hits” of a blunt earlier in the day.

He believed everyone was secured in the vehicle when he started driving, but told police his daughter sometimes undid her own seatbelt.

If found guilty, Tolson could face between three and 10 years in prison for each count of involuntary manslaughter. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Monday afternoon.