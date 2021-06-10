KCK man faces involuntary manslaughter charge in May car crash that killed one

A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a car crash that killed another person near North 38th Street and Parallel Parkway.

Diquan P. Fant, 27, faces a felony charge of reckless involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license, according to court records.

The May 9 crash killed 53-year-old Henry C. Fletcher.

Police responded about 6:45 p.m. that day to the intersection of North 38th Street and Parallel Parkway, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Fant was speeding while driving a convertible Ford Thunderbird when he ran a red light at the intersection and struck Fletcher, who was driving a Kia Soul, causing Fletcher’s vehicle to roll over repeatedly. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fant’s car then crossed the center line and struck a retaining wall. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The KCKPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

