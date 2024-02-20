KCK police ask for public’s help in investigation into Monday shooting, victim critical

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that took place Monday.

Officials were called around 4:35 p.m. to the 200 Block of south 11th Street to reports of a man hit by gunfire. The victim is in critical condition, according to a KCKPD news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

No other information has been released.