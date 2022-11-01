KCK police detain person of interest in Halloween party shooting

A person of interest in a Halloween party shooting that left one teen dead is in custody, according to police.

The release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department also indicated officers recovered the vehicle believed to have been driven by the suspects that evening.

KCKPD spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said the shooting occurred at 9:06 p.m. on the 1600 block of South 50th Street Monday during a Halloween party at a home where 70-100 teens had gathered.

Police said the suspects, who appeared to be older, had been asked to leave the party by the homeowner, and that they initially complied. But police said the suspects, who were in costume and wearing masks, then returned and opened fire on the party, killing a 17-year old male.

Six others were injured but are in stable condition. As of Tuesday afternoon, five are still hospitalized, according to Chartrand. One was treated and released.

No other details about the person of interest were included in the statement.

The police department continues to ask those with information about the incident to come forward. People can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.