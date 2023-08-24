KCK police investigating deadly shooting near 8th, Parallel Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police detectives are investigating after a man was killed following a shooting Wednesday night.

KCK police officers responded to a home near N. 8th Street and Parallel Parkway on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers on scene performed life saving measures and the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead. The name of the victim or a suspect has not been released at this time.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

