KCK police investigating fiery crash that left one person dead early Monday

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a crash that killed one person early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Gilmore Avenue, where they found the vehicle involved in the wreck on fire, police said.

After the blaze was extinguished, responders found the body of an adult inside the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).