KCK police investigating homicide outside O’Reilly Auto Parts store

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday night outside an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

Police responded to the incident just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of N. 47th Street and Parallel Parkway, just west of Interstate 635.

Officers found a man unresponsive outside the store following a “physical disturbance.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. No name has been released at this time.

KCKPD tells FOX4 a second person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Homicide detectives remain on scene looking for evidence and witnesses to try and determine what may have led to the killing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will have updates both on air and online as they become available.

