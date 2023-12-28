KCK police issue Silver Alert for 67-year-old blind man not seen in two weeks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has issued a Silver Alert and is asking the public for help in locating a 67-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

Police said Wilfred Powell was last seen on Dec. 13 at the Frank Williams Center in the 1200 block of N. 7th Street. KCKPD said he also frequents in the 2800 block of Sewell Avenue.

FOX4 Weather: View the latest Kansas City forecasts, maps and radar

KCKPD said Powell is blind and has a mental health illness.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with gray and white accents, gray athletic pants and black and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone who sees him or has seen him to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.