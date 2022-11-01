KCK police search for 4-6 suspects after 17-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party

Kansas City, Kansas police said they’re seeking information about multiple shooters after seven people were shot — one fatally — at a Halloween party attended by 70-100 high school students Monday night.

Chief Karl Oakman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said at a press conference Tuesday morning that the number of shooters hasn’t been confirmed, but police are potentially searching for four to six suspects. They also updated the number of people shot, saying there were seven and not eight shooting victims.

According to Oakman, the suspects were wearing costumes and masks when they entered a residence on the 1600 block of South 50th Street.

Oakman said the homeowner noticed they were older than the rest of the attendees and asked them to leave. Police said the suspects complied, but then showered the home with gunfire. Students were both inside and outside the home when several were hit, Oakman said.

An investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms leads a police dog through the scene of a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas where seven people were shot, one fatally, during a large gathering at a home in the 1600 block of South 50th Street.

A 17-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old remained hospitalized in stable condition.

The others, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, were between the ages of 15-16.

Oakman said it’s unclear whether the suspects knew anyone at the party, but the event was advertised on social media, potentially allowing strangers to attend.

Police are now pursuing a dark colored SUV and asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

“Every bit of information will help,” Oakman said. “We’re asking the parents of the kids to please talk to their young people and have them come forward.”

At the press conference, Mayor Tyrone Garner expressed his condolences to the children who attended and their families.

“Nobody should have to wake up this morning and have to deal with mourning the loss of a loved one,” he said. “Our young people — especially on a holiday — should not have to be worried about not going home when they go out to enjoy themselves anywhere in our community.”

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree also spoke, assuring those affected that the attorney’s office would bring about justice. “We hope that we can reach a quick end to this investigation,” Dupree said.

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.