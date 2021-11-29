KCK Rep. Aaron Coleman to face 2nd disciplinary investigation after DUI, battery arrests

The Kansas House will investigate Rep. Aaron Coleman, beginning a process that could end in his expulsion from the Legislature, after a group of his colleagues filed a formal complaint on Monday, the second against him this year.

The Wyandotte County Democrat, already charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence. The twin cases are compounding the troubled lawmaker’s political and legal problems — and threaten to make his position in the Legislature untenable.

A group of Democratic legislators, all women, alleged in the complaint that the Kansas City, Kan., representative has failed to comply with the warning issued in February following a previous investigation that found he had a longstanding history of emotionally and physically abusive behavior toward women.

The complaint comes as Coleman’s behavior has appeared increasingly erratic in recent months. Legislators have called on the 21-year-old to seek help while making clear his actions make him unfit to hold office.

“This behavior puts state employees, legislators, and visitors to the Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives,” the complaint reads.

The document is signed by Reps. Jo Ella Hoye, Lindsay Vaughn, Stephanie Byers, Christina Haswood, Linda Featherton and Mari-Lynn Poskin - all first-term Democrats.

Under House rules, Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican who on Sunday called on Coleman to resign, must appoint a committee to investigate the complaint. The committee can recommend disciplinary action, including censure or expulsion from the Legislature. Both would take a two-thirds vote of the House.

The complaint included copies of news articles and court records detailing Coleman’s alleged behavior, the letter he was issued in February, and his testimony to a committee previously assigned to investigate him.

Speaking to the committee, Coleman apologized for his past behavior and acknowledged that “if my words and my actions do not match my own ideals that I have publicly set forth today that this committee will call me back to account.”

Story continues

Coleman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Rep. Kristey Williams, an Augusta Republican who sat on his first investigative committee, said Coleman “didn’t fully comply” with the expectations the committee had for him.

Williams said she thought Coleman should resign. If he doesn’t, the allegations against him should be carefully reviewed by the Legislature, she said.

“We had hoped with our letter of warning that he would take the opportunity to get the help he would need, the counseling, the support that he would need,” Williams said. “I think he’s had plenty of opportunity to adjust to the Legislature and to figure out what the proper behavior and proper interventions he needs to be healthy.”

Coleman, who has acknowledged past abusive behavior toward women, has long resisted calls to resign. When confronted in official settings, he has sounded notes of contrition and humility, but has often struck a defiant tone on social media.

On Friday, Coleman sent multiple tweets alluding to past DUIs by legislators and suggested, without evidence, that he had enough support to expel House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, a Wichita Democrat who has repeatedly called on Coleman to resign. He doesn’t appear to have tweeted since his arrest Saturday.

Though he was the only Democrat to sign a petition calling for last week’s special session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates Coleman was absent from the Legislature during the 13 hour session.

Coleman’s arrest could complicate his ongoing domestic battery case in Johnson County. He is currently out on bond and has pleaded not guilty amid allegations he spit on a family member.

A condition of Coleman’s bond is that he not use alcohol or drugs. If a judge finds he has violated the bond, more stringent conditions could be set or he could be taken back to jail.

Casey Meek, a long-time Kansas DUI attorney, said it was unlikely Coleman would be jailed until trial. Still, the arrest may threaten his chances of receiving diversion — when prosecutors and defendants reach an agreement to avoid prosecution.

“A diversion is very discretionary, up to the county attorney’s office. They will most likely say no to a diversion now, which they have every right to do,” Meek said.

Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Shannon wrote in an email that prosecutors were “in the process of gathering information regarding the arrest this weekend” to provide to the judge in the domestic battery case.

Coleman is the third Kansas lawmaker to face criminal charges this year.

Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he allegedly kicked a student in the groin while substitute teaching. And Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, drove the wrong way down Interstate 70 in Topeka while drunk. He pleaded guilty in October to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Samsel and Suellentrop also remain in office.

‘It is unfortunate’

While Coleman’s criminal troubles continue, Monday’s complaint in the House marks the second time lawmakers have sought to formally censure or expel Coleman.

In January, lawmakers declined to take action because the alleged behavior — which included domestic violence toward a former girlfriend — occurred before Coleman took office. The committee wrote Coleman a letter of warning and admonishment acknowledging that allegations of abusive behavior had been substantiated.

Monday’s complaint, however, was based on three incidents, including two arrests, since Coleman took office.

In September, Coleman was banned from Department of Labor premises for berating a law enforcement officer. Last month, he was arrested for allegedly spitting on, hitting and pushing his brother before threatening violence against his grandfather. Over the weekend Coleman was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

“It is unfortunate that he continues to spiral and continues his misconduct,” said Rep. Jo Ella Hoye, a Lenexa Democrat who signed onto the complaint.

“We have a long history of documented abuse and unsafe behavior and as it keeps happening and getting more serious each time I think that we’re all recognizing that the public safety’s at risk here. His safety is at risk.”

Though the representatives had already planned to file a complaint against Coleman after his domestic violence arrest last month, his alleged DUI accelerated the process. Ryckman for the first time said Sunday that it’s time for Coleman to step down.

“Mr. Coleman’s actions continue to be a detriment to himself and others, and most importantly to the people who elected him and represent him,” Ryckman said in a text message.

Ryckman previously expressed concern for Coleman’s behavior and well being but said his place in office should be left to the voters. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly took a step further in a statement, saying that the Legislature should vote to remove Coleman from office if he doesn’t resign.

Even while asking for his resignation, lawmakers have consistently voiced concern for Coleman’s mental well being. As part of his bond conditions in the domestic battery case, Coleman must undergo a mental health evaluation and follow its recommendations.

Rep. Chris Croft, an Overland Park Republican, said Ryckman asked him to work with and help Coleman earlier this year.

“I’m more worried about him and we’ll let all the Legislative stuff happen when it happens,” Croft said. “I think he just needs to take some time and focus on himself, and it seems like he was going down that path. I mean, obviously (the DUI arrest) is a setback but we’ve just got to go through the whole process.”