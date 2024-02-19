KCKFD investigating fire at Spanish Gardens Taco House

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Kansas Fire Department was called to a fire at Spanish Gardens Taco House on Sunday around 1:50 p.m.

When KCKFD arrived, firefighters initiated an interior fire attack, but conditions worsened and they decided to evacuate for their safety.

Aerial equipment with elevated master streams were deployed to deliver large amounts of water on to the fire.

Once the flames were brought down, crews re-entered the building to extinguish remaining hot spots.

KCKFD got The fire under control and they have began efforts to remove cardboard material from the warehouse portion of the building.

The business was closed and no workers were inside during the fire. No firefighters have been reported injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

