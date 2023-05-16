KCPD chief vs. councilwoman: Ralph Yarl needs justice, not city officials infighting | Opinion

At a recent community listening session, new Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told a crowd she was disappointed in critiques of the department from city leaders. Graves’ beef? Some were too quick to lose trust in the agency.

Though Graves didn’t name anyone in particular, City Council member Melissa Robinson took some of Graves’ comments personally.

Was Graves’ comment a public admonishment of Robinson for demanding a federal probe into the April 13 shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl? The 3rd District councilwoman believes so.

Last Thursday, Graves spoke to about 95 people at United Believers Community Church near the Hickman Mills area of south Kansas City. To her credit, Graves was there to talk about the department’s welcome and needed violent crime reduction plan, according to KCUR reporter Peggy Lowe.

Kansas City’s police chief serves in an appointed position governed by an unelected board of commissioners, Robinson — an elected official who represents the public — reminded us. In her role, Graves is a civil servant. As the face of local law enforcement, was she wrong for calling city leaders divisive at a community forum?

Yes, Robinson says. She is not happy. And it’s hard to fault her. Her demand for federal authorities to investigate Ralph’s shooting as a hate crime is justified.

Chief Graves “owes me a public apology,” Robinson told us Monday.

A public spat between the city’s top cop and a highly respected City Council member helps no one. We call on the two to broker peace — and preferably out in the open. The work to reduce violent crime starts with collaboration. Without trust between civic leaders and the police department, can Kansas City’s unacceptable violent crime rate be reduced? The answer is no.

On Monday, we asked Graves to respond to Robinson’s demand for a public apology. In a statement, she wrote:

“It is difficult for me to respond to a quote I didn’t say. At the listening session I said, ‘I was disappointed by a couple city leaders who were too quick to say they lost the trust in KCPD. Those words are divisive, counterproductive and ultimately hurt their constituents who experience violent crime and welcome police in their neighborhoods. I can’t say this enough — we need to work together, in all times, specifically the difficult times.’

Story continues

“This statement was not in regard to asking for a federal investigation, nor would I ever dismiss the racial component and sensitivity of the Ralph Yarl shooting. As Chief of Police, I am trying to bring people together and work to make Kansas City safer.”

We take the chief at her word. Still, we have to question whether a defensive response to criticism is a constructive way to improve community relations.

Urban League’s Grant: Chief Graves out of line

From the start, Kansas City police investigators fumbled the investigation into Yarl’s shooting. On the night of April 13, Andrew D. Lester, 84, shot Yarl in the head near the top of his left eye and the top of his right arm, family members said. The teen had mistakenly rung the doorbell of Lester’s Northland home, authorities say. Lester is white; Yarl is Black. Days after the shooting, Clay County prosecutors said a racial component was involved in the shooting, but declined to pursue hate crime charges.

Hours after attacking Yarl, Lester was released from Kansas City police custody. Only after public pressure and protest did Clay County prosecutors charge Lester with one count each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is presumed innocent and free on $100,000 bail.

Based on the questionable police work exhibited in this case, criticism of the Kansas City Police Department is warranted until it isn’t. City taxpayers have a right to question authorities about the investigation.

Graves’ comments at the church drew condemnation from local civil rights organizers and community activists. In a statement, Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, called on the police chief to atone for what Grant described as irresponsible remarks.

Graves was out of line and owes Robinson a public apology, Grant said.

Elected officials speak for the people. The public has a right to question the police department’s long-standing issues with accountability and transparency. Graves is a first-time police chief, the first female leader in department history. Rebuilding community trust will prove challenging enough. She can’t get it in her own way by picking unnecessary fights and reflexively defending the department’s already-shaky reputation in the minority community.